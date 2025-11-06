Who is Doug? Who Plays Him in All’s Fair?

‘All’s Fair‘ is a legal drama series in which the only thing more captivating than the glamorous divorce cases is the lives of the attorneys behind them. The Hulu show follows Allura Grant, Liberty Ronson, and Emerald Greene, lawyers who have built a powerful name for themselves and their female-led firm. Although their mentor and former boss, Dina Standish, isn’t an official part of their new company, she remains a notable influence in their lives. This becomes especially true when Allura finds herself in need of a divorce attorney, as her marriage with Chase Munson, a football player, begins to rear its ugly head. Although Dina is entirely focused on helping her protege through this tough time, she’s also struggling in her personal life, particularly with Doug’s rapidly diminishing health. Consequently, the latter character becomes a significant element in Dina’s narrative. SPOILERS AHEAD!

Doug Standish is Dina’s Husband, Who is Battling Cancer

Doug’s character is introduced into the show in episode 2, titled ‘When We Were Young.’ The episode finds Dina on a plane to New York, where she and her fellow lawyers are attending an estate sale of a rich, newly divorced socialite. The seasoned attorney ends up catching the eye of Oliver Draycott, the resident auctioneer. Yet, even though she’s interested in his proffered nighttime tryst, she ends up backing out of the deal at the last moment. Her reluctance is a direct result of her marriage to Doug Standish. The pair are as in love as ever. However, their ability to physically showcase this love has been forcibly limited in the wake of the husband’s devastating cancer diagnosis.

Nonetheless, the near-infidelity isn’t a sign of their romance’s end. Instead, as Dina tells Doug about the incident, with open honesty, it only brings them closer together. The latter understands where her wife’s attraction toward Oliver may come from, especially in light of the diminished reality of their own sex life. In turn, the attorney’s unwillingness to go through with the one-night stand cements how she really only misses and craves the intimacy that once existed between her and her husband. It’s evident that she wouldn’t be satisfied with getting it from elsewhere. While the couple is able to work through this slight hiccup together, a bigger one awaits them in their future. As it turns out, Doug’s condition is even worse than what he has made privy to his wife. The cancer has dangerously spread across his vital organs, putting him on a possibly terminal timeline. Thus, this storyline is sure to bring much devastation and personal struggles for the Standish couple.

Ed O’Neill Brings the Lovable Character of Doug to the Screen in All’s Fair

Although far from the central ensemble cast, Doug Standish plays a significant role in establishing an emotional storyline in ‘All’s Fair.’ Ed O’Neill’s easy charm and reluctantly open vulnerability perfectly encapsulate Doug’s sentimental presence in the show. The critically acclaimed actor, who is a multi-Primetime Emmy and Golden Globe nominee, is known and loved for various iconic and memorable roles over the years. He’s best known for his portrayal of television fan favorite characters from two sitcoms. He stars in the satire comedy show ‘Married… with Children,’ which ran from the late 1980s to the late 1990s.

His character, Al Bundy, helms the narrative as the father in a quintessential working-class family. Years later, O’Neill came back to this beloved sitcom archetype through a modern lens in the show ‘Modern Family.’ In the show, which was on air from 2009 to 2020, he steps into the role of Jay Pritchett, the patriarch of a lovable, if at times dysfunctional, family. Other than these celebrated projects, O’Neill has also had a number of TV appearances over the years, since his debut in the 1980s. These include his portrayal of Lieutenant Joe Friday in the crime drama ‘Dragnet,’ Bill Jacks in ‘John from Cincinnati,’ and more. He is also featured in a number of films, some of which include ‘The Bone Collector,’ ‘The Last Shift,’ as well as animated films like ‘Finding Dory’ and ‘Wreck-It Ralph.’ His performance as Doug Standish adds to his vast and expansive filmography, adding to his list of treasured and notable roles.

