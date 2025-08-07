Ron Howard’s ‘Alone at Dawn’ Starts Filming in Maryland in September

Ron Howard is headed to the Old Line State for his next feature! The filming of the military drama ‘Alone at Dawn’ will take place in Maryland starting September 22 this year. The movie is an adaptation of the nonfiction book by Dan Schilling and Lori Longfritz, which tells the true story of Medal of Honor recipient Master Sergeant John Chapman. No cast members have been revealed yet.

The plot centers on Air Force Combat Controller John Chapman and his NAVY SEALs team who are struggling to take the summit to find a lost teammate, with the Al Qaeda fighters on all sides. During the assault, Chapman is badly wounded and his team retreats without him, believing him to be dead. He regains consciousness, only to find the enemy closing in. What follows is how he, mortally wounded, engages two dozen fighters and saves the lives of an incoming rescue squad, becoming a posthumous recipient of the Medal of Honor. The movie will offer a BTS look at the Air Force Combat Controllers, considered among the world’s deadliest special operations forces, exceeding the Army Delta Force and the NAVY SEALs in their qualifications, and known for their decisiveness and precision in the face of potentially fatal danger.

Ron Howard is known for directing cult classic movies like ‘Apollo 13,’ which offers a dramatized retelling of the aborted 1970 Apollo 13 lunar mission, ‘A Beautiful Mind,’ based on the life of mathematician John Nash, ‘Cinderella Man,’ based on the life of heavyweight boxing champion James J. Braddock, and ‘How the Grinch Stole Christmas,’ starring Jim Carrey as the eponymous green creature. His recent feature directorials include ‘Eden,’ a thriller centering on a group of outsiders on a remote island, ‘Thirteen Lives,’ a thriller that tells the true story of the 2018 Tham Luang cave rescue, and ‘Hillbilly Elegy,’ which explores a strained mother-daughter relationship.

Maryland served as the filming base for movies like ‘Lioness,’ ‘Captain America: The Winter Soldier,’ and ‘Body of Lies.’

