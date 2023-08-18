Amber Fury: Who is Tyson Fury’s Mom? Why is She Not in At Home With the Furys?

Netflix’s ‘At Home With the Furys‘ follows various members of Tyson Fury‘s family following his retirement in April 2022. While it is certainly entertaining to watch the various ups and downs in the lives of the featured Furys, there are also some of the people whose absence from the show has piqued the curiosity of the various. This includes Amber Fury, Tyson’s mother, who did not appear in season 1 of the series, making people wonder about the reasons behind it. Well, we are here to explore the same!

Who is Amber Fury?

Amber Fury is the first wife of John Fury, whom she apparently met while the latter was trying to make a name for himself in the world of boxing. The then-married couple went through fourteen pregnancies, only four of which seem to have carried to term. However, while their three sons, John Jr, Tyson, and Shane Fury, are doing well, their daughter Ramona Fury, who was born in December 1997, passed away a day after her birth when Tyson was nine years old.

Since then, Amber seems to have separated from John Fury, especially given his marriage to Chantal Fury in 1989. Given her preference to stay away from the limelight, there is not much known about Amber, though it does seem like she has a good relationship with her sons and likely stays in touch with her grandchildren.

Why is Amber Fury Not in At Home With the Furys?

Given the various members of the Fury family featured in the Netflix show, fans were quite disappointed not to see Amber Fury even a single time in season 1. While no official reason has been given for her absence from the series, it is likely that this might be an extension of her desire to avoid the limelight. Despite the fact that one of her sons is a globally known boxer, Amber has almost never been seen in a public setting that would tie her to her son.

In fact, in his autobiography ‘Behind The Mask,’ Tyson Fury clarified that his mother is not significantly affected by the amount of fame that her son has garnered. “To be honest, my mum doesn’t fully understand what I have achieved as a boxer,” he explained. “I took her out shopping one time after the Wilder fight, and I was being stopped for photographs and autographs everywhere I went in Manchester, and she couldn’t understand it. I had to explain to her that I was the heavyweight champion of the world and a lot of people had watched me and supported me. That was actually very special.”

Interestingly, this avoidance of public scrutiny is something that Amber has been able to maintain quite successfully for several years. “I looked on Google the other day, and there’s not one picture of my mother on the internet. That’s crazy, isn’t it?” Tyson shared with Irish Mirror. “She has never been to one of my boxing fights, amateur or professional, and never been in the public eye at all. She’s a private person. That’s her priority, not mine.

“I don’t think it means anything to my mum. She doesn’t care if I’m world champion or not, as long as I’m healthy and happy,” Tyson added. “That is the only thing that means anything to her. You could give my mother that table full of £50 notes and diamonds, and it wouldn’t change who she is, ever. Money can’t change certain individuals; nothing can. You could give her the power to run the UK; it wouldn’t matter, it wouldn’t change her.”

Given her preference to avoid being in the public eye for so long, we believe it might be the reason why Amber is not a part of ‘At Home With the Furys.’ Although, considering the various crucial events that the show has covered, like her granddaughter Venezuela Fury‘s 13th birthday party, it is possible that Amber may have indeed been present for some of the covered events but has chosen not to appear on-screen, unlike her son and former husband.

