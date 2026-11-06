Anaesthesia Season 2: Will it Happen?

Helmed by Łukasz Ostalski, Netflix’s ‘Anaesthesia,’ also known as ‘Znieczulenie,’ begins with the renowned neurosurgeon Dawid Lazarz being haunted by the memories of an operation that claimed the life of a teen. As Dawid wrestles with his guilt, things slip out of control, and he winds up getting fired, only to then join the medical staff of a much smaller hospital, Suwałki Specialist. The entire story from this point onwards revolves around Dawid making small steps toward recovery as he repairs his old bonds and forges new ones. Though he is ultimately acquitted in the murder trial, the past catches up in other ways as he gets suspended for two years. Given this bittersweet ending, the chances of the Polish medical drama getting a second season are relatively slim, but in the best-case scenario, fans might just be surprised with some good news.

Anaesthesia Concludes its Central Storyline With the First Season

With season 1 of ‘Anaesthesia’ wrapping up, Dr. Dawid Lazarz’s larger thematic arc, the chances of the show returning with a second season are relatively slim. While it’s true that medical dramas, on average, often come back with sequels due to the very nature of the story, there are also many other factors that go into the decision to renew. For Netflix, the number of viewers, as well as overall fan engagement, must also be considered alongside the creators’ vision, which makes it incredibly hard to ascertain the show’s future. Upon looking into the streamer’s Polish catalog, one would mostly find historical drama miniseries such as the show ‘Lead Children,’ which is also a medical thriller in part. As such, for Netflix to greenlight a sequel to ‘Anaesthesia’ would be a big step nonetheless.

Another reason we may not see a second season of the show comes down to the supporting characters, as there is a sense of finiteness to their character arcs. Leszek Kott, for instance, has to confront the terrifying realization that his days as a doctor are coming to an end, while Grzelka, on the other hand, gets a second chance at life, though he has already committed to retiring. Jagoda, meanwhile, gets fired from the hospital and decides to go on a new path, this time without. The general air here is that of defeat and a consequent severance from the system. With such a powerful message at hand, it doesn’t make sense for the show to simply return to a medical setting without perhaps diluting the very themes that it has been trying to convey.

Anaesthesia Season 2 Can Take up Dawid and Jagoda’s Love Story

While a second season of ‘Anaesthesia’ may never happen, there are still some plot threads nestled in the original run of the show that can be taken further. Perhaps the greatest and most pressing detail concerns Dawid Lazarz himself, as we still don’t know whether he will come back to medicine following his two-year suspension. With him out of the picture and Grzelka almost certainly retiring, the fate of the hospital’s neurosurgery department hangs in the air, and we might see new leadership take over and wrestle for control. Dawid’s arc has always been about finding the right balance between trusting his own abilities and respecting a patient’s agency, and by the end of the season, we see that he might be ready to take the reins once again, even if it means waiting for two years.

There is also a romantic dimension to the world of ‘Anaesthesia,’ and by the end of season 1 we are still only left with a vague understanding of where each character is on the map. Although it is effectively confirmed that Dawid and Basia are ending their marriage, what that means for his budding relationship with Jagoda is left purposefully vague. With a potential second season, the story can revive this dynamic, and perhaps even focus more on Jagoda and her fractured relationship with her family. Ultimately, though, all of this largely depends on how well the show fares with viewers and whether the writing team has plans to take this story forward.

Read More: Is Anaesthesia Based on a True Story?