Is Anaesthesia Based on a True Story?

Helmed by Łukasz Ostalski, Netflix’s ‘Anaesthesia’ is a Polish medical drama that follows David Lazarus, a celebrated neurosurgeon whose career nosedives after a complicated operation ends in tragedy. Forced to leave his prestigious position in Warsaw, he begins working at a provincial hospital in Suwałki, hoping for a fresh start. However, even there, his unconventional approach to medicine soon puts him at odds with his new colleagues. What follows is a series of increasingly complex cases that push Lazarus to his limits, not only as a doctor, but also as a human being. Through him, the series brings into question the existing norms of the medical industry and the ethical dilemmas, personal sacrifices, and institutional pressures that go along with it.

Anaesthesia is a Fictional Medical Drama Refined by a Team of Real Consultants

‘Anaesthesia’ is a work of fiction created by Dana Łukasińska, Bartosz Janiszewski, Marcin Ciastoń, and Beata Halastra, detailing a renowned surgeon’s professional ups and downs. While the creators have made no indication of the story being influenced by any real-life figures or medical cases, one can trace a significant creative connection to Neal Baer, the American physician, screenwriter, and producer who most famously worked on ‘ER.’ Among medical drama aficionados worldwide, the landmark nature of ‘ER’ as a brand of realism and psychological depth is still felt in modern-day shows, including ‘The Pitt.’ Thus, it is fitting that Neal serves as a creative contributor for ‘Anaesthesia,’ helping the show tap into a similar vision.

While Polish-language series on Netflix have become popular for dramatizing lesser-known true stories and bringing them to the screen with a gritty sense of realism, ‘Anaesthesia’ seems to be a departure from that pattern. Though it is among the grittiest and most visceral series of its kind, the premise itself is fictional and designed to take on an important question. Through the character of Dawid Lazarus, the show raises important and timely questions about ethics and conduct in medicine. More specifically, it asks how much a doctor can bend the rules if it means saving a patient’s life. Given this, there are many complicated plotlines in the show that push the narrative into gray territory, and it makes sense for the writers to construct a world from scratch to convey its message.

Alongside Neal’s input, the show also relied on a specialized team of consultants, health experts, and medical professionals to ensure that the details depicted on screen feel as realistic as possible. While it’s conventional for medical dramas to depend on consultants for the creation of the individual plotlines, the degree of realism doesn’t always have to be the same. With ‘Anaesthesia,’ however, viewers can expect the highest degree of immersion, given how closely it follows each in-universe case. At the same time, the show also introduces us to how overwork, workplace abuse, and professional exhaustion often have a direct impact on one’s mental health and their social relationships. In capturing it all, the show makes sure to neither romanticize nor vilify the medical world as depicted, instead going for a nuanced perspective.

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