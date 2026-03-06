15 Best Polish Movies on Netflix

Poland has been an integral part of the history of European cinema. Polish cinema is recognized for its originality and themes. Be it religion, gender, or politics, Polish films have been instrumental in shaping perspectives on crucial social issues. Krzysztof Kieślowski, Agnieszka Holland, and other filmmakers have taken Polish cinema to new heights. Films like ‘A Short Film About Killing,’ the ‘Three Colors’ trilogy, ‘Corpus Christi,’ and ‘The Girl with the Needle’ have gained international critical acclaim.

During times of political censorship and authoritarian rule, Polish cinema dared to defy the rules and tell stories grounded in human rights, freedom of speech, and empathy. In the streaming era, Polish cinema has found its place with its unique stories and has adapted to the changing landscape of world cinema. Polish movies will continue to engage viewers with their distinct flavor. If you are looking for Polish films streaming on Netflix, this list will be of interest to you.

15. Lesson Plan (2022)

Netflix’s ‘Lesson Plan’ or ‘Plan lekcji’ centers on Damian Nowicki (Piotr Witkowski), who deals with the death of his friend, a teacher at a local school. Following this, Damian takes up a job at the same school to find out how his friend died and catch those responsible. However, Damian finds out that the school has a major issue with students getting access to drugs. He also learns that dangerous local gangs are behind this drug operation that is putting more students at risk on a daily basis.

To keep the students safe and save the community, Damian springs into action and takes on the criminals one by one. As he enters a dangerous phase in this battle, he must make sacrifices to achieve his seemingly impossible goal. Directed by Daniel Markowicz, the narrative is a wild ride of action sequences, heroism, and engaging characters. You can watch the Polish action crime drama here.

14. Squared Love (2021)

Directed by Filip Zylber, ‘Squared Love’ or ‘Milosc do kwadratu’ is the story of Stefan Tkaczyk “Enzo” (Mateusz Banasiuk), a celebrity journalist who uses his charm to pick up women. He crosses paths with Monika Grabarczyk (Adrianna Chlebicka), a teacher who secretly works as the celebrity model Klaudia, transforming her appearance with wigs, makeup, and stylish clothes. As Stefan falls for Monika, he is forced to question his nature as a womanizer. To truly find love, Stefan must become a better person. The Polish rom-com is an unpredictable, chaotic, and visually rich story of romance. You can enjoy the ride on Netflix.

13. Inheritance (2024)

‘Inheritance’ or ‘Spadek’ is a Netflix Polish comedy that deals with the aftermath of the death of Wladyslaw Fortuna (Jan Peszek), a popular TV show host in Poland. When his family members start to mourn his death, they also aim to inherit his vast wealth and live happy lives. However, this plan leads to an unexpected situation when the family learns that Wladyslaw devised one final game to determine the heir to his fortune. This elaborate challenge involves a sequence of tasks and puzzles designed to test his relatives’ capacity for reconciliation and collaboration. As the challenge gets increasingly confusing, the family has to find a way to solve this puzzle. Directed by Sylwester Jakimow, the film is a mysterious and intriguing portrait of relationships, legacy, and money. It is available here.

12. Prime Time (2021)

In Netflix’s ‘Prime Time,’ an armed man named Sebastian (Bartosz Bielenia) interrupts a TV station’s broadcast by presenter Mira Kyle (Magdalena Poplawska) on New Year’s Eve in 1999. As Y2K fears dominate the social mood, Sebastian demands to be heard by the viewers at any cost. His actions spark a media frenzy outside the news network’s building as he continues to make his demands aggressively. However, what he wants to tell the world and why he is engaging in such activities remains a mystery. Directed by Jakub Piątek, the Polish thriller drama is a fast-paced, unpredictable, and adrenaline-fueled story that delves deep into the character of a complex man. You can watch the story unfold on Netflix.

11. In for a Murder (2021)

Based on Katarzyna Gacek’s eponymous novel, ‘In for a Murder’ or ‘W Jak Morderstwo’ follows amateur sleuth Magda Borowska (Anna Smolowik). Magda’s life takes a dramatic turn when she discovers a corpse in a park. The victim is found wearing a pendant shaped like a “W,” a detail that immediately shocks Magda, as it reminds her of a piece of jewelry owned by her missing friend, Weronika Bielecka (Emma Giegzno). Driven to uncover the truth about her friend’s disappearance and its connection to the park killing, Magda’s investigation is complicated by the involvement of her former lover, police officer Jacek Sikora (Pawel Domagala). Helmed by Piotr Mularuk, the Polish crime drama is a riveting story that narrates an intriguing mystery with tense moments. You may enjoy it here.

10. All My Friends Are Dead (2020)

Directed by Jan Belcl, ‘All My Friends Are Dead’ or ‘Wszyscy moi przyjaciele nie zyja’ follows Anastazja (Julia Wieniawa-Narkiewicz), Pawel (Nikodem Rozbicki), and others in a group of friends who converge at a house for a New Year’s Eve party. However, unexpected things unfold during the party, leading to killings, suspicion, and chaos. As the events get increasingly mysterious and violent, the friends start to wonder how everything is connected. With secrets coming to the light and hostility rising, the fates of the friends remain in jeopardy. The Netflix Polish horror comedy is an immersive experience that shocks and thrills in equal measure, while also keeping the mystery alive. It is streaming on Netflix.

9. Broad Peak (2022)

Based on true events, Netflix’s ‘Broad Peak’ is a powerful story that chronicles the ups and downs of Maciej Berbeka’s (Ireneusz Czop) life, a passionate mountain climber who initially attempts to climb Broad Peak but fails to reach the summit. This failure haunts him for nearly 25 years to the point of obsession. Driven by the desire to defeat the past and earn redemption, Maciej decides to attempt the climb again, despite the challenges posed by his age and the need to convince his family. As he embarks on this second ascent, the odds are seemingly stacked against him. The Polish drama, directed by Leszek Dawid, features breathtaking visuals, an underlying sense of dread, and the uncertainty of fate. It can be watched here.

8. The Plagues of Breslau (2018)

Netflix’s ‘The Plagues of Breslau’ or ‘Plagi Breslau’ is the story of Detective Helena Rus (Małgorzata Kożuchowska), who investigates a serial killer who murders a victim each day at 6 p.m. in Wrocław. A body is found sewn into a cow’s hide, which adds to the gruesome nature of the crimes. Determined to find the killer, Helena Rus begins researching the 18th-century history of the city and realizes that the killings are somehow connected to a plague outbreak in the past. With more murders likely to occur, Helena must race against time to stop the killings. The Polish crime thriller, directed by Patryk Vega, is a tense, violent, and adrenaline-fueled journey into the dark corners of the human mind. The story, loosely based on crime novels by Marek Krajewski, is available on Netflix.

7. How I Fell in Love with a Gangster (2022)

Helmed by Maciej Kawulski, ‘How I Fell in Love with a Gangster’ or ‘Jak pokochalam gangstera’ is a Netflix Polish crime drama that deals with the life of Nikodem “Nikos” Skotarczak (Tomasz Wlosok). He assembles a group of petty criminals, headed by his close associate, Komo, and orchestrates minor crimes in the region. As their ambitions grow, the crew members rob cars from Germany and illegally sell them in Poland. Despite his unprecedented rise in the underworld, Nikos faces a crisis that may threaten the very basis of his reality and lead to his potential downfall. The movie captures the flavor of crime and hustle, while also exploring the character of a complicated man. The story unfolds here.

6. Justice (2024)

Netflix’s ‘Justice’ or ‘Napad’ is the tale of Tadeusz Gadacz (Olaf Lubaszenko), a disgraced former police officer who gets the chance to return to the force. The department overlooks his past fall from grace and gives him a chance to redeem himself. He finds himself challenged by a series of robberies in the area linked to a man named Kacper Surmiak (Jedrzej Hycnar), the alleged thief. What follows is a tense game of deception between Tadeusz and Kacper as they try to outsmart each other. While the alleged robber deals with familial issues, the cop worries about his standing as an officer. Directed by Michal Gazda, the Polish crime drama is based on true events and is a clever tale of wits and skills. You can watch it on Netflix.

5. Furioza (2021)

In the Netflix Polish action crime drama ‘Furioza,’ David (Mateusz Banasiuk) is unexpectedly approached by Dzika (Weronika Ksiazkiewicz), his former lover and a cop. Dzika blackmails him to become a police informant to prevent the incarceration of his brother. David’s mission is to infiltrate an organized criminal group and gather crucial details about its operations. He quickly realizes that the criminal world he tried to leave behind is pulling him back in with greater force. To overcome this ordeal, David has to find the strength to fight again and reclaim his freedom. The Cyprian T. Olencki directorial narrates a layered story of crime, redemption, and sacrifice through David’s experiences. It can be watched here.

4. Colors of Evil: Red (2024)

Netflix’s ‘Colors of Evil: Red’ or ‘Kolory zla. Czerwien’ revolves around Leopold Bilski (Jakub Gierszal), an ambitious prosecutor, who investigates the case of a girl whose mutilated body washes up on a Tri-City beach. Leopold teams up with the victim’s mother, Judge Helena Bogucka, to find out more. Clues connect the murder to a local seaside club and an unsolved case from the past. As the investigation deepens, more secrets threaten to challenge law enforcement like never before. Helmed by Adrian Panek and based on the eponymous novel by Malgorzata Oliwia Sobczak, the film is a poignant, complex mystery. The Polish crime thriller is streaming on Netflix.

3. The Getaway King (2021)

Directed by Mateusz Rakowicz, ‘The Getaway King’ or ‘Najmro’ is the story of Zdzislaw Najmrodzki (Dawid Ogrodnik), who challenges the cops by escaping custody multiple times. Set during the last phase of Communism in Poland, the action crime comedy focuses on important moments in Zdzislaw’s life as he falls in love with a woman named Tereska (Masza Wagrocka), which complicates matters for him. As the Berlin Wall falls and the country enters a new political reality, Zdzislaw faces several trials and tribulations as he deals with the consequences of his life of crime, while also trying to save his love. Based on real events, the visually stunning and historically relevant Polish film is available here.

2. Operation Hyacinth (2021)

Netflix’s ‘Operation Hyacinth’ or ‘Hiacynt’ is set in 1985 communist Warsaw, where a serial killer terrorizes the city by targeting gay men. This challenges Citizens’ Militia officer Robert Mrozowski (Tomasz Zietek), who grows obsessed with the case and the challenges faced by the gay community in the city. Robert is also answerable to his father, Edward Mrozowski (Marek Kalita), a senior officer. As he learns more about the case, he teams up with a German student named Arek (Hubert Milkowski) to speak with members of the gay community and uncover the truth. With the investigation taking unexpected twists and turns, Robert’s life enters a difficult phase marked by personal and professional challenges. Directed by Piotr Domalewski, the Polish crime drama is a meaningful exploration of liberty, human rights, and the fragility of human nature. You can enjoy it on Netflix.



1. Johnny (2022)

Helmed by Daniel Jaroszek, ‘Johnny’ is the story of Patryk Galewski (Piotr Trojan), a former criminal who is ordered by the judiciary to work at a hospice in Puck. Unsure of what he will find at the hospice, Patryk faces uncertainty and doubt. His life takes a turn when he crosses paths with the facility’s compassionate priest, named Jan Kaczkowski (Dawid Ogrodnik), who has cancer. Patryk must complete 360 hours of community service, whereas Jan has a few months left to live. Against all odds and despite their contrasting realities and pasts, the two men develop a strong friendship that gives them both a chance to see life differently. Based on the real-life experiences of Jan Kaczkowski, the Polish drama is a heartwarming and intricate tale of human vulnerability, friendship, and the meaning of life. It can be found here.