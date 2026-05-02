12 Animated Movies Like Minions on Netflix (May 2026)

‘Minions’ is an animated comedy film that traces the origins of the Minions, small yellow creatures who have always served the most powerful villains throughout their complex history. However, after repeatedly losing their masters, they are left without purpose. Hoping to find a new leader, Kevin, Stuart, and Bob set out on a global journey in search of the ultimate villain. Their quest leads them to Scarlet Overkill, a notorious and ambitious supervillain.

As they attempt to prove their worth, the trio must navigate unexpected challenges while trying to secure a place for their species under a new master. What follows is a wild journey full of action as the future of Minionkind remains uncertain. Directed by Pierre Coffin and Kyle Balda, the movie is a prequel to ‘Despicable Me’ and the first installment in the ‘Minions’ series. This list features movies similar to ‘Minions’ streaming on Netflix that will entertain you with their unique worlds, characters, and adventures.

12. In Your Dreams (2025)

Helmed by Alex Woo and Erik Benson, ‘In Your Dreams’ centers on siblings Stevie and Elliot, who come across a magical book that allows them to enter a strange and unpredictable dream world. As their parents’ relationship begins to fall apart, the two set out on a journey through surreal dreamscapes to find the Sandman and restore their family. Along the way, they encounter bizarre situations shaped by their own thoughts and fears. These experiences gradually force them to face their emotions and understand what is truly important. Through this journey, Stevie and Elliot begin to accept that family life cannot be perfect and learn to value it as it is. The Netflix comedy film reflects the spirit of adventure and unpredictability of ‘Minions’ through complex characters and relationships. It is streaming here.

11. KPop Demon Hunters (2025)

‘KPop Demon Hunters‘ is a musical thriller film from directors Chris Appelhans and Maggie Kang. It follows Rumi, Mira, and Zoey, global K-pop stars who secretly live a clandestine life as skilled demon hunters. While performing for their fans and maintaining their fame, they quietly protect the world from a growing supernatural threat. Their mission becomes more complicated when they face a new rival, a popular boy band whose members are actually demons in disguise. As the conflict intensifies, the trio must balance their public image with their hidden responsibility. Akin to ‘Minions,’ the Netflix movie is a nuanced exploration of friendship and loyalty in a world where threats are always present. You can watch it on Netflix.

10. The Monkey King (2023)

‘The Monkey King’ draws inspiration from the opening seven chapters of the Ming Dynasty novel ‘Journey to the West’. The Netflix action-comedy film helmed by Anthony Stacchi follows a bold and confident warrior known as Monkey, who wields a magical staff and sets out on a journey to prove his strength. Along the way, he faces powerful enemies, including a formidable Dragon King, while his greatest challenge emerges from his own pride.

As the journey unfolds, Monkey is joined by a young village girl who influences his outlook. Through her guidance, he begins to understand the value of humility and the importance of even the smallest actions, gradually reshaping his purpose beyond personal glory. There is a spiritual connection between the experiences of Monkey and the Minions from ‘Minions’ as they all search for their place in a world that is seldom predictable. It can be enjoyed here.

9. Ultraman: Rising (2024)

‘Ultraman: Rising’ sheds light on the trials and tribulations of Ken Sato, a celebrated baseball star who returns to Tokyo and inherits the mantle of the superhero, Ultraman, amid a surge in monster activity. Although he never really wanted to be a superhero, he accepts the position hesitantly. His life changes when he is compelled to adopt a massive, newborn kaiju that belongs to an enemy species. Along with safeguarding the city, Ken must also navigate the complexities of parenthood and protect the creature from forces intent on exploitation.

He must also contend with a strained relationship with his distant father and the Kaiju Defense Force’s growing involvement, while managing his duties as a symbol of hope to those around him. The Japanese-American superhero film is based on the ‘Ultraman’ media franchise. The Netflix movie’s focus on the themes of belonging, meaning, identity, and adventure makes it complementary to the world and characters of ‘Minions.’ The John Aoshima and Shannon Tindle directorial can be streamed on Netflix.

8. The Twits (2025)

‘The Twits’ explores the eccentric lives of Mr. and Mrs. Twit, an odd couple fueled by chaotic impulses. The two of them usually cause disorder and havoc in the town, troubling others. Their lives intersect with those of two orphans, Beesha and Bubsy, who find themselves threatened by the couple’s overwhelming influence. To safeguard their community from the Twits’ oppressive behavior and secure their own future, the orphans join forces with mystical beings also seeking a sense of belonging. Loosely inspired by Roald Dahl’s eponymous book, the Phil Johnston directorial is an engaging experience. It reflects the themes of ‘Minions’ by examining the intricacies of companionship, perseverance, and the essence of community through action-packed visuals. The Netflix musical comedy film is available here.

7. Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget (2023)

Sam Fell is the director of ‘Chicken Run: Dawn of the Nugget,’ which serves as a sequel to ‘Chicken Run.’ After escaping Tweedy’s farm, Ginger builds a peaceful life on a lonely island where the flock finally lives free from danger. With companion Rocky and daughter, Molly by her side, life looks stable for Ginger. However, news of a new threat facing chickens on the mainland disrupts this calm. Realizing others are at risk, Ginger chooses to act despite the danger it brings to her own family. Gathering her team once again, she prepares for a bold mission to break into the very place that threatens their kind. The Netflix British comedy film’s blend of fast-paced action, chaos, the spirit of adventure, and species-level stakes captures the spirit of ‘Minions.’ It can be found here.

6. The Willoughbys (2020)

Netflix’s ‘The Willoughbys’ centers on siblings Tim, Jane, and the twins, both named Barnaby, who grow up under the care of selfish and neglectful parents. Tired of their situation, the children come up with an unusual plan to send their parents on a dangerous vacation filled with life-threatening destinations. After being forced out of their home, they secretly return and set their idea in motion, hoping to become orphans and start a better life.

As their scheme unfolds, the siblings push forward with determination, driven by their desire to escape their fates at any cost and determine their legacy through their own souls. However, the journey towards liberation is not as easy as they assume. The comedy film from directors Kris Pearn, Cory Evans, and Rob Lodermeier is based on Lois Lowry’s book of the same name. Akin to ‘Minions,’ the movie is about finding one’s place in the world, risking everything for a better life, and embracing the spirit of adventure. The story unfolds on Netflix.

5. My Father’s Dragon (2022)

‘My Father’s Dragon’ is a Netflix Irish-American adventure comedy film directed by Nora Twomey, based on Ruth Stiles Gannett’s eponymous children’s novel. It deals with the ups and downs in the life of Elmer Elevator, a young boy struggling to adjust after moving to the city with his mother. Feeling lost and unsettled, he goes in search of Wild Island, determined to rescue a captive dragon he has heard about. Upon reaching the island, Elmer encounters unfamiliar creatures and dangerous situations that challenge his courage. As he continues his journey, he discovers a world far more complex than he imagined and forms an unexpected bond that changes him. Through his adventure, Elmer begins to find purpose, resilience, and a sense of belonging, much like the numerous Minions in ‘Minions.’ You can enjoy it here.

4. The Sea Beast (2022)

Netflix’s ‘The Sea Beast’ is set in a time when massive sea creatures threaten ships across the ocean. At the nucleus of this adventure-comedy film is Jacob Holland, a renowned monster hunter celebrated for his bravery. His journey takes an unexpected turn when Maisie Brumble, a determined young orphan, secretly boards his ship and refuses to leave. As they set sail under Captain Crow on a dangerous mission, their goal is to track down the elusive Red Bluster, the most feared of all sea beasts.

While navigating uncharted waters and facing deadly encounters, Jacob finds his routine challenged by Maisie’s presence. Together, they become unlikely companions, confronting fears and the true nature of the creatures they hunt. The Chris Williams directorial is a visually stunning piece of art that shares similarities with ‘Minions’ in that it digs deep into the pursuit of legacy, the nature of good and evil, and the essence of companionship. The movie can be watched on Netflix.

3. Arlo the Alligator Boy (2021)

‘Arlo the Alligator Boy’ is a musical comedy film marking the directorial debut of Ryan Crego. It delves into the life of Arlo, an enthusiastic and optimistic boy who is part human and part alligator, living a quiet life in a Southern swamp. After discovering that his roots trace back to NYC, he decides to leave everything behind to find the father he has never known. Stepping into an unfamiliar world, Arlo begins a journey filled with challenges and new experiences. Along the way, he meets a group of unusual companions who gradually become an important part of his life. As he moves closer to his goal, Arlo’s adventure shapes his understanding of family and belonging. The Netflix movie’s exploration of the ideas of loyalty, friendship, and the meaning of life connects it to the world and characters of ‘Minions.’ It is available on Netflix.

2. Leo (2023)

‘Leo’ centers on the trials of the aged titular lizard who has spent decades living in a Florida classroom alongside his longtime terrarium companion, a turtle. When Leo learns he may only have a year left to live, he begins planning an escape to experience life beyond the classroom. However, his plans change when a strict substitute teacher introduces a classroom assignment that sends Leo home with different students. As he becomes involved in their personal struggles, Leo begins offering advice and guidance, unexpectedly forming meaningful connections.

What starts as a desire for freedom becomes a journey shaped by the challenges of the students and the demanding teacher’s influence. Directed by Robert Marianetti, Robert Smigel, and David Wachtenheim, the movie is spiritually related to ‘Minions’ through its navigation of the desire to escape one’s status quo and experience a greater level of adventure by crossing paths with diverse characters. The Netflix musical comedy film is available to stream here.

1. Back to the Outback (2021)

‘Back to the Outback’ is an Australian-American adventure comedy film directed by Clare Knight and Harry Cripps. It deals with a group of animals who are treated as frightening exhibits in an Australian zoo and grow tired of being feared and judged by visitors. Hoping to live freely, they plan an escape to the Outback, where they believe they will finally belong and live a better life. The rebellious group is led by Maddie, a kind-hearted but dangerous snake, and includes Zoe, Frank, and Nigel, each with their own issues.

Their journey becomes more complicated when Pretty Boy, a koala they dislike, ends up traveling with them. As they move across Australia, they are chased by zookeeper Chaz, turning their search for acceptance into a risky and unpredictable adventure. Akin to the Minions in ‘Minions,’ the animals hope to achieve liberation from their reality and live with a sense of purpose and meaning. The visual elements and the character dynamics in the movies connect them deeply. You can enjoy the Netflix movie here.

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