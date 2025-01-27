Arcadian Ending, Explained: Does Paul Survive? What Happens to His Sons?

‘Arcadian’ ends with Paul having to make a sacrifice for the survival of his two sons, Joseph and Thomas. The twins have to face up to their contrasting personalities while also doing what they must to ensure that the family’s priorities come first. With the creatures ramping up their pursuit near the movie’s conclusion, Paul and his sons have to use every resource available to come out of the fight unscathed. However, the battle proves costly in many respects as both brothers discover what it means to be a family. The claustrophobic enclosing of the farmhouse adds even more tension during the final few moments as the father looks to protect his children no matter what. Meanwhile, a desperate and distraught Charlotte joins the brothers to help them take out the vestiges of the creatures seeking to kill them. SPOILERS AHEAD.

Arcadian Plot Synopsis

‘Arcadian’ starts with Paul, a wayfarer in a distant world, walking through ravaged areas while gunfire is heard in the distance. He scavenges supplies before heading to a remote location in the wilderness. There, we see Paul cradling two infant babies, his sons Joseph and Thomas. The movie then cuts to fifteen years later as Paul is living in a farmhouse with his now teenage sons. The human population has been decimated by a pandemic and the proliferation of dangerous creatures that come out at night. These creatures have made it impossible for humans to venture outdoors after sunset. For this reason, Paul and his sons have a strict curfew, with all three sequestering themselves inside the farmhouse once night falls over proceedings.

While the threat of the creatures remains prescient, internal strife between the two brothers causes them to butt heads occasionally. Thomas is more outgoing and risk-taking than Joseph, leaving the farm’s premises every morning to hang out with the Rose family, who have a farm close by. Their daughter, Charlotte, is Thomas’ crush, and he is excited to see her every day, regardless of the risk it puts on his life. On the other hand, Joseph is a lot more curious and keen to learn about his surroundings by taking things apart studiously. Paul helps him repair a buggy, which makes transportation a lot easier. One day, Thomas gets late while coming back from the Rose family farm. While hurrying back, he trips and falls into a cave opening in the forest. Joseph tells his father that Thomas is missing and was not there when he went to pick him up with the buggy.

Worried for his son’s life, Paul heads off to rescue him, leaving Joseph to stay in the house for the night. He finds Paul in the cave, concussed and frightened. Later in the night, the creatures surround them, and Paul has to use a flare to keep them away. However, things go awry, and Paul gets badly injured. The following day, Joseph arrives in his buggy to pick up his brother and Paul. At home, Thomas discovers that Joseph has captured a creature using a trap. He helps him kill it. Meanwhile, the twins struggle to find the medicine needed to keep their father alive. Thomas convinces Joseph to ask the Rose family for help. It proves to be futile as Mr. and Mrs. Rose are unwilling to spare medicines for Paul. Instead, they tell Thomas that he can stay with them. Thomas accepts the offer, leading to an altercation between the siblings.

Arcadian Ending: Why Does Thomas Leave His Family?

It is evident from the start that the relationship between Joseph and Thomas is the central heartbeat of the movie. Their distinct personalities often lead to them clashing over certain decisions or the manner in which they conduct themselves. However, the biggest betrayal in their bond occurs when Thomas dooms his family by moving in with the Rose family. Subsequently, Joseph has a fight with his sibling and has to retreat back to the family home with an injured Paul. He is disappointed and upset by his brother, feeling abandoned by someone who should care for him and Paul no matter what. However, Thomas’ reasons for leaving are largely associated with his feelings for Charlotte. She is the only person who makes him “happy” in the world, and at his adolescent age, it makes sense that a youthful loyalty towards her leads him.

Soon after moving with the Rose family, Thomas has a tender moment with Charlotte, culminating in a kiss. The moment is interrupted by Mr. Rose, who is disgruntled by his daughter’s passion for the outsider boy. He leaves the room with her, leaving Thomas to reflect on his actions. Although not clearly stated, it is likely that Thomas begins to realize that he is a stranger in a stranger’s residence. His real family is and always will be Paul and his brother Joseph. Thus, he wakes up the next morning and decides to steal medicine for his father. When Charlotte catches him, Thomas comes clean about his purpose and pleads with her to help him. He finds the medicine but is derailed by the farmhands, who believe that he has stolen the medicine. Their plans to punish him are cut short by the creatures invading the farm through an unconventional entrance.

Does Paul Die?

At the family farm, Joseph discovers that the creatures have become increasingly developed and sophisticated in their approach to hunting the humans. Instead of attacking the house through the reinforced doors and windows, the creatures start making tunnel entrances. They dig their way through the foundations of the house and attack from beneath. The discovery alarms Joseph, whose curious nature helps him glean the truth before the others. As the Rose family remains oblivious to the knowledge, they are wiped out by the creatures. The farmhands are eradicated easily, which inadvertently saves Thomas’ life. Meanwhile, Charlotte’s parents are murdered in their home while she manages to escape with Thomas. They both make a direct beeline for Paul’s farmhouse.

Joseph, Thomas, and Charlotte make a final stand at the house while Paul is administered his medicine and slowly begins to recover from his injury. Paul tells them to “fight.” Subsequently, the three teenagers manage to hold the creatures off long enough for Paul to recover. He regains his consciousness and steps in to protect the kids. In the meantime, Joseph is able to craft a firebomb trap to wipe out the creatures in one fell swoop. However, to ensure that the bomb goes off without his children being harmed, Paul makes the ultimate sacrifice by holding back the waves of creatures himself. Although distraught at losing his father, Joseph follows Thomas and Charlotte into their safe hiding just as the bomb goes off. It incinerates the farmhouse with Paul, leaving the three teenagers to deal with only a few remaining creatures.

What Happens to Joseph, Thomas, and Charlotte?

At the end of ‘Arcadian,’ Joseph, Thomas, and Charlotte are the only survivors from the Rose family farm and Paul’s farmhouse. The invasion by the creatures overnight has led to the annihilation of the two families, leaving the three kids orphaned and reliant on each other. They mourn the loss of their respective families one last time before deciding on their next course of action. As the monsters have likely been attacking the humans everywhere, the three plan to seek out any survivors remaining from the attacks and see if there are others left behind like them. They are mostly alone in the world and have to find help from anywhere they can, especially with their homes permanently destroyed. In a sequel, we may see the three of them teaming up with others or forging ahead on a difficult path by themselves.

It is also worth noting that Thomas and Charlotte are in love with one another. With their parents gone and the dangers of the post-apocalyptic world surrounding them, the pair may have to make hay while the sun shines and enjoy their time together. Their relationship may be explored in more granular detail in the future alongside the complexities that may arise with Joseph acting as a third wheel. The brothers have mended their bond and know that they are all they have. However, Thomas’ loyalty to Charlotte may be an additional factor that may complicate matters moving forward. It leaves the three characters at an interesting and pivotal point in their development. The next film will likely explore their dynamic while also probing into the world they inhabit beyond the confines of their house.

