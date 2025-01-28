Arcadian: Does Rocco the Dog Die?

Directed by Benjamin Brewer, ‘Arcadian’ is a post-apocalyptic horror about Paul, a father of two twin sons, who is trying to survive with his family in a world ravaged by monstrous creatures. The movie primarily follows their struggles against harrowing odds and a bleak world where everything is out to kill them. To that end, the family’s precarious existence is aided by the presence of a faithful canine companion named Rocco, who keeps them company and guards them against the sinister forces outside the farm’s walls. The dog is a constant help around the farm and keeps a vigilant eye on the wily creatures. As they are often undetectable to human senses, Rocco’s perception abilities are always helpful. However, in a world of horror, it is difficult to guarantee the beloved pet’s safety at all times, leaving a feeling of trepidation behind every time he is on screen. SPOILERS AHEAD.

Rocco the Dog Survives Till the Very End

Despite the dangers faced by the central characters throughout the narrative, Rocco the Dog in ‘Arcadian’ manages to live till the very end of the movie. He is faithful to Paul and his two sons, keeping a close eye over their territory and protecting it from the creatures in his own meaningful way. The dog witnesses the horrors unraveling in the neighborhood as the creatures slowly make their plan to infiltrate the farm from beneath the house’s foundations. Although it is not clearly stated, in one of the beginning scenes, Rocco can be seen scratching the wooden floorboards, almost as an indication that the creatures are digging their way through the dirt. Of course, it could also mean that Rocco simply senses their presence in the general. Still, it feels too important to ignore as a coincidence.

It is never quite stated when Rocco started living with Paul. However, as the population has generally been decimated by a pandemic and the creatures, Paul would find a great deal of value in adopting a dog that is trained to keep his children safe. As supplies often run low in this world, it is likely that Paul had to make numerous scavenger runs to distant parts of the country Joseph and Thomas. During that time, Rocco may have been useful in guarding his son’s lives as faithfully as possible. It would also have alleviated much of Paul’s stress and loneliness. The family is generally alone in the middle of nowhere with the nearest farm being the Rose family’s property. As such, Paul, Joseph, and Thomas have only each other for company. So, the presence of a canine companion may have helped them get through their days emotionally and mentally.

At the end of ‘Arcadian,’ Paul is gone after sacrificing himself for the sake of his children. Rocco survives the final assault by the creatures on the family farm and accompanies Joseph, Thomas, and Charlotte on their next journey. He watches Charlotte mourn for her family and place gravestones in respect for them. In the final scene, the three teenagers get in the buggy and ride off into the distance with the primary objective of finding as many survivors as possible. Meanwhile, Rocco follows them on foot by chasing the buggy. With Paul gone, the responsibility of keeping his children safe may now fall on the shoulders of Rocco. The dog may not be intuitively human. However, his loyalty lies with Paul’s sons and as such, he will likely continue to serve them in the future as they embark on their next mission.

