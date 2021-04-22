Archie Renaux is an up-and-coming English actor who has garnered a number of fans, who cannot seem to get enough of him. Right from the start of his career, Archie has dazzled everyone with his acting talent and quickly made a name for himself. After his brilliant performance in the 2019 BBC One miniseries ‘Gold Digger,’ Archie catapulted into the public eye.

In 2019, Archie landed his breakthrough role when he got cast as Malyen Oretsev in the Netflix fantasy series ‘Shadow and Bone.’ Since joining the ensemble of the fantasy series based on the novel series by Leigh Bardugo, fans have taken an extra interest in this brilliant young actor. Let’s find out everything there is to know about Archie Renaux, shall we?

Archie Renaux’s Family and Background

Archie Renaux was born as Archie James Beale on November 22, 1997, in Kingston upon Thames in the Greater London Area. Coming from a loving and close-knit family, Archie grew up alongside his siblings – two sisters and a brother. He is of mixed ethnicity as he has a British father and an Anglo-Indian mother.

He spent his younger days in Kingston upon Thames and attended the Richard Challoner School. After graduating from high school, Archie knew his future lay in acting. His passion and willingness to pursue his dreams made Archie take up actor training courses at The Unseen, a weekend drama school in London. It has been reported that Archie attended weekend drama classes while working a daily 9-to-5 job until he managed to make his way into the film industry.

Archie Renaux’s Acting Career

Archie started his acting career in 2017 by appearing as Eddie in the short film ‘Market Road,’ followed by another short film titled ‘Strange Days’ in 2018. In the same year, he also got the role of David in his first feature film ‘Feline.’ Archie’s talent and brilliant screen presence received a lot of praise. Owing to this, in 2019, he was offered the minor role of Feliciano in Prime Video’s action-drama series ‘Hanna.’

BBC One took note of this brilliant young actor and gave him his first major role as Leo Day in their 2019 miniseries ‘Gold Digger.’ It is the catalyst to Archie’s success and holds a special place in Archie’s heart. Talking about it, he said in a statement, “Gold Digger was exciting to me because the scripts felt different. Usually, a series will follow one character, watching them go through all of the motions, but with Gold Digger there are six characters whose point of view we get the chance to experience.”

Archie added, “You never really think about how an event or action affects each person in a story until you get the chance to explore that.” After finding significant success in 2019, there was no looking back for this young actor. Archie landed a role in the 2020 movie ‘Body of Water’ before finding his first major role when he was offered the chance to play Alex in the science-fiction movie ‘Voyagers.’

His mastery of the craft and hard work got duly awarded when Netflix approached him with the offer to play Malyen Oretsev in their fantasy series ‘Shadow and Bone.’ Apart from the Netflix series, Archie also has two movies lined up – ‘Morbius’ and ‘Dev’ – both in the post-production phase. In the former film, the young actor will be acting alongside veteran actor Jared Leto.

Archie Renaux’s Girlfriend and Children

Archie Renaux prefers to keep his private life under wraps and has not discussed it in public. Though, when it comes to relationships, Archie is reportedly dating a woman named Annie. Archie has successfully managed to keep the identity of his special person a mystery, and thus their present relationship status is unclear.

"Happy Father’s Day! I’m joining the club in October when Iris comes into the world 😍❤️" Archie via Instagram. pic.twitter.com/scdIeqMFtE — Archie Renaux Updates (@RenauxUpdates) June 21, 2020

However, in June 2020, in a now-deleted post on Instagram, Archie shared the wonderful news that he was about to become a dad. Just months later, in October, Archie’s daughter, Iris, was welcomed into this world. Being an extremely private person, Archie does not post pictures of his daughter or partner on social media. We would like to respect that privacy and wish him all the very best for the future.

