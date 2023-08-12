Are Brooke and Jesse From Down for Love Still Together?

Netflix’s ‘Down for Love‘ is a dating reality show set in New Zealand that provides viewers with a unique insight into the lives of people with Down Syndrome. The series primarily revolves around the love lives of various individuals as they try to find their perfect romantic match. However, we also get to meet people like Brooke and Jesse, who are already very much in love and looking forward to everything their future holds. If you are wondering whether the two are still together, join us in exploring the same!

Brooke and Jesse’s Journey Together

When Brooke and Jesse first met, the former was 14 years old, while the latter was 11. Their meeting at the StarJam paved the path for a beautiful friendship that soon blossomed into something more. This particular relationship certainly brought much relief to Andrea, Jesse’s mother, who had been afraid of what his love life might hold during her son’s younger years. Her worries were undoubtedly put to rest as Jesse’s proposal to Brooke over a decade ago makes it evident that the two care deeply for each other.

Brooke and Jesse appeared in ‘Down for Love’ and shared how much they loved each other when the former was 27 and the latter was 25. The evident affection for each other certainly helped them earn many admirers who have only continued to wish that their relationship remains strong. During the show’s production, they shared their plans to move out of their parents’ homes and live together in a place of their own.

Given how long they have known each other, the bond between Brooke and Andrea has also strengthened over time, and Jesse’s mother seems to know much about her son’s partner. During their time on the show, Brooke, Jesse, and Andrea were approached by Josh Bradley and his mother, Nicola, who had certain questions when it came to the world of dating, which Josh had only recently entered.

Are Brooke and Jesse Still Together?

As of writing, Brooke and Jesse are not very active on social media. Given their obvious affection for each other and the long time since they have been together, we are hopeful that the two are still dating each other. The couple has already communicated regarding their wishes when it comes to marriage, though it did seem like Brooke may not be entirely on board with Jesse’s refusal to have kids.

That being said, we are positive that Brooke and Jesse will overcome any obstacles that come their way and rely on the strength of their bond, which has only grown stronger over the course of their relationship. Even after so many years, Brooke was quite open during her time on the show about how much attractive she found her partner. In turn, Jesse was full of compliments regarding Brooke’s smile and singing talents. We wish both Brooke and Jesse the best in their lives and hope they have a wonderful future.

