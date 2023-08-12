Are Josh and Sophie From Down for Love Together?

Netflix’s ‘Down for Love‘ is a dating reality series from New Zealand that has a one-of-a-kind premise. The show follows various individuals with Down Syndrome as they search for love and companionship. While some were certainly lucky in this task, Josh Bradley did not have the smoothest journey, but his time with Sophie gave hope to the viewers that this young man may have indeed found what he had been looking for so long. Needless to say, many people are curious if the two are together, and we are here to explore the same!

Josh and Sophie’s Down for Love Journey

Josh Bradley’s first blind date was with a beautiful woman named Hayley, and while the two enjoyed their time together, they departed as friends. The reality TV star seemed to have had a much better time during his date with Libby Hunsdale, and the two seemed hopeful that this might be the end of the search for romance. However, following their second date, where the two attended a personal cha-cha-cha dance workshop, Libby confessed that she thought it might be better if the two remained friends.

Not willing to break Josh’s heart, Sophie also shared that she thought it might be better if he received the news from someone else. Hence, Josh’s mother, Nicola, tastefully shared what Libby wanted to be conveyed to him. Given his own high hopes regarding his companionship with Libby, Josh was disappointed and took up several physical activities, something that his loved ones easily noticed.

Then the time came for Josh to meet with Sophie. Given their plans for the day, Josh decided to give his date a small penguin soft toy, which Sophie found adorable. She herself had brought a slice of homemade cake for Josh. Together, the two took a tour of an underwater aquarium. The ice between them started to creak, and Sophie let go of her shyness, leading to several adorable moments between them that certainly melted the hearts of the viewers.

Later in the day, Josh and Sophie got the chance to enjoy a penguin conservation program and looked at the birds quite closely, creating a truly unforgettable experience. While enjoying ice cream together at the beach after their tour, Josh asked Sophie if she would like to go swimming with him next Thursday, which she agreed to. This led them to have their first kiss with each other, and they were seen walking barefoot on the sand with hopes of a love-filled future.

Are Josh and Sophie Together?

As of writing, it does seem like Josh Bradley and Sophie are indeed together. The former is quite active on TikTok and frequently posts short videos on the platform. Several of his videos feature Sophie as the two spend some quality time together. One of the videos also features them sharing a kiss, with a sweet song in the background, indicating that their relationship certainly is of a romantic nature.

Given the seemingly genuine connection that had started to form between Josh and Sophie on their very first date, fans of the couple will undoubtedly be glad that the two have found each other and continue to have a good bond. Their loved ones are likely to be ecstatic as well if their support in the Netflix show is any indication of how much they wanted the two to succeed. We wish Josh and Sophie the best and certainly hope that the two continue to find joy in life.

