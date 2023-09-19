Are Caco Baptista and Diego Mauro From Written in the Stars Still Together?

Amazon Prime’s ‘Written in the Stars,’ AKA ‘Match nas Estrelas,’ is a Brazilian dating show hosted by Ingrid Guimarães. In the series, various cast members of different zodiac signs go on dates in order to find their perfect astrological match. It was through this process that Caco Baptista met Diego Mauro, though people are now curious if the two are still dating each other or not, given their undeniable on-screen chemistry. Well, we are here to explore the same and share what we know about it!

Caco Baptista and Diego Mauro’s Written in the Stars Journey

Taurus Caco Baptista entered the show and was looking forward to finding their partner. Out of their four possible suitors, the queer reality TV star certainly seemed to have had the most fun with Diego Mauro, a Pisces. As soon as the two met, Diego asked Caco not to share their star signs, claiming that he would like to guess on his own and reveal his answer at the end of the date. Diego also shared how he considered his work as a curator to be a special form of art that helps elevate the art of others.

Together, Caco and Diego decided to create unforgettable memories by clicking pictures featuring at least one of them. They went on to discuss complexities that often plague the lives of the members of the LGBTQ+ community, with Diego frankly talking about the various societal concerns regarding people of different races dating each other. After many tender and heartfelt moments, including a memorable kiss, it was time for Diego to share his guess, and he correctly guessed that Caco was a Taurus.

Not much later, Caco was asked to eliminate one of their suitors, and they decided to remove Raul Oliveira. Out of the Top 3 picks, Mateus Carvalho had to leave as he was the least astrologically compatible with Caco. Ultimately, it was time for Caco to choose their partner between Diego and Marcelo Nogueira. While their compatibility with the former was revealed to be 59%, their connection with the latter was 88%. Ultimately, Caco chose to ignore the stars and put their trust in their connection with Diego.

Are Caco Baptista and Diego Mauro Still Together?

As for writing, Caco Baptista and Diego Mauro have yet to share any updates regarding their love lives. The two reality TV stars have not interacted much on social media recently, though the fact that they continue to follow each other on Instagram is a strong indication that, if nothing else, both of them at least remain friends. Additionally, it does not seem like the two are dating anyone else publically. No matter the case, we certainly hope that both Caco and Diego find their romantic dreams fulfilled soon and have a life full of love and joy.

Read More: Are Vinícius Sasaki and Christiane Ohnmatch From Written in the Stars Still Together?