Are Charlize Theron and Chloë Grace Moretz in Netflix’s Wednesday?

Created by Tim Burton, Alfred Gough, and Miles Millar, Netflix’s ‘Wednesday’ is set in a world where the titular character and others have special abilities which make them the outcasts. After going through eight schools in five years, Wednesday enrolls at Nevermore Academy, a boarding school that her parents attended before her. Nevermore is no ordinary institution, as it has been established only for the young outcasts. However, even at Nevermore, Wednesday stands out, especially after discovering that she might destroy the school in the future.

‘The Addams Family’ is an expansive multi-media franchise. American Cartoonist Charles Addams originally created the characters, who made their first appearance in the pages of The New Yorker. Since then, these characters have inspired books, plays, musicals, video games, films, and TV shows. Actresses Charlize Theron and Chloë Grace Moretz have been part of Addam family projects in the past. If you are wondering whether they are involved in the Netflix series, we got you covered.

Is Charlize Theron in Netflix’s Wednesday?

Academy-Award-winning actress Charlize Theron lends her voice to Morticia Addams in the computer-animated film ‘The Addams Family’ in 2019 and ‘The Addams Family 2’ in 2021. so it’s perfectly understandable to wonder if she is also part of the Netflix series.

As things stand now, Theron is not part of ‘Wednesday.’ However, that can always change in the prospective future seasons of the series, in which Morticia is played by Catherine Zeta-Jones. Theron can portray one of the new characters potentially introduced later if the series is renewed. She clearly enjoys being part of that world.

“I love the relationship between them [Addams family members], their values,” the actress told The Mirror. “We need to find kindness and understanding for others who might not look or talk like us. To be a part of something like this and know families will see it really resonates with me.”

Theron added, “If it grabs them somewhere in the heart and makes them think a little differently about things, boy, would that be great.”

Is Chloë Grace Moretz in Netflix’s Wednesday?

Moretz lends her voice to Wednesday in the two computer-animated films, starring alongside Theron. The cast also includes Oscar Isaac as Gomez, Finn Wolfhard as Pugsley, and Bette Midler as Grandmama.

Like Theron, Moretz is not part of the Netflix series, in which Jenna Ortega plays Wednesday. But that doesn’t mean that Mortez can’t be involved in the show in the prospective future seasons. Again like Theron, Mortez loves being part of that universe, putting in extra effort while depicting her character in the two animated films.

“I think the biggest thing is just trying to really figure out her intonation and her vocality on vowels,” the actress told Collider. “Something that I really found with the first movie that surprised all of us was her strange pronunciations of words and how she’s never probably said those things before. So, I really tried to focus on that and get into the space where she’s still observing and understanding and coming into the 21st century almost. She’s pulled out of the 1700s and put into the 21st century almost.”

During the production, Mortez asked the filmmakers how far she could go with her own take on the character. They gave her free rein, telling her to follow her instincts and see where it led her.

