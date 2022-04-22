Are Chelsea and Jeff Lazkani Still Married?

It’s no secret that being the new girl at The Oppenheim Group is not easy, yet when you have endless support, connections, and experience under your belt, things do get a little easier. Thankfully, as seen in ‘Selling Sunset‘ season 5, this was precisely the case for the latest cast addition Chelsea Lazkani, especially as she had Christine Quinn and hubby Jeff Lazkani by her side. So, now that we know a bit about both her personal as well as professional experiences, let’s find out more about her marriage.

Chelsea and Jeff’s Selling Sunset Journey

After obtaining a Bachelor’s degree in Economics and a Master’s degree in Oil & Gas Management, Chelsea Lazkani (née Adefioye) came to Los Angeles for a much-needed “short break.” However, within two weeks of her arrival in 2015, she came across entrepreneur and Icon Media Direct executive Jeff Lazkani on Tinder, only to immediately feel a spark that soon turned into love. That’s when Chelsea decided it would be a good idea for her to stay back and focus on establishing a life and a home in California, which is, in her own words, the best decision she has ever made.

After all, not only did Chelsea’s decision allow her to pursue her passion for luxury real estate, but it also enabled her to explore a real relationship with Jeff. The couple finally tied the knot on August 12, 2017. About a year and a half later, in January 2019, they welcomed their first child into this world, a son Maddox Ali Lavon Lazkani, followed by their daughter Melia Iman Lazkani in November 2020. Since then, the couple has been doing everything in their power to create the best possible life for their entire family, which is why Chelsea even took some time off from work before joining The Oppenheim Group.

With that said, once Chelsea chose to step back into the real estate game in 2021, she knew things would turn out okay despite the juggle because she had her partner standing beside her at every step of the way. Jeff has actually been proving this for years, yet it became undeniably evident in the series through his supportive words as well as his efforts, particularly with Jason Oppenheim. He and the broker go way back, so he went with Chelsea to a dinner meeting not to persuade Jason to hire her but to be a familiar face. Later, this resulted in what the married couple wanted owing to Chelsea’s sheer passion.

Are Chelsea and Jeff Lazkani Still Married?

Yes, of course! Chelsea and Jeff Lazkani are blissfully married, with their online presence indicating that their secret is always to talk through issues and spend quality time together, no matter what. The real estate agent’s Instagram page exhibits that the loved-up duo goes on romantic dates and incredible family vacations to continue strengthening their bond with each passing day. It’s genuinely a constant process they seem happy to pursue because it fills their life with fondness and devotion while also pushing its overall quality to evolve multifold.

In short, Chelsea and her business mogul husband Jeff are doing better than ever today, with her going as far as to admit that he’s one of the main reasons she was able to step into the Netflix spotlight. “I think having the support of my husband and my family really essentially prepared me to take on this big role and this big opportunity,” she told People Magazine in March 2022. As if that isn’t enough, she often refers to Jeff as “mine,” “my world,” “the man that I love with all my heart,” “all time favorite,” and “Habibi,” among much more, in her adorable Instagram captions to showcase their forever association.

