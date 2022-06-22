Are Dorinda and John From RHONY Still Together?

‘The Real Housewives of New York City‘ is a part of ‘The Real Housewives‘ franchise that follows several women who live in the Big Apple. The series allows the viewers a glimpse into the lives of these phenomenal women who have a thriving personal and professional life within the city. Thanks to their entertaining antics, many cast members have gained a large fan following, even after they may have departed from the show. One such name is Dorinda Medley, whose presence on the show attracted many viewers. Several of her admirers adored her relationship with John Mahdessian and are curious to know what the two are up to these days. If you are in the same boat, here’s what we know about the same!

Dorinda Medley and John Mahdessian’s RHONY Journey

Dorinda Medley first appeared on ‘The Real Housewives of New York City’ as a guest in the fourth season. Season 7 saw Dorinda become a regular member of the series and her life became a highlight of the reality series. Before her time on the show, Dorinda was married to her second husband, Richard Medley, who unfortunately passed away in 2011. The reality star came on the show as a regular member to fulfill her dream of entertainment and have a chance to heal her grieving heart.

During her initial seasons on the show, Dorina was dating John Mahdessian, the owner of Madame Paulette Luxury Cleaning and Restoration Specialists. However, her relationship did make it hard for the socialite to spend time with her daughter Hannah Lynch. Another major issue that Dorinda had to face concerning her relationship with John was his feud with Ramona Singer, one of Dorinda’s closest friends. Dorinda’s dynamic with most cast members of the show was quite amicable. The reality star even shared an emotional moment with Carole Radziwill, talking about how hard it can be to lose one’s husband to death.

Dorinda’s relationship with John throughout the show was a series of ups and downs. Most of Dorinda’s friends did not approve of John, leaving Dorinda constantly on the defensive when it came to her and John. The couple also seemed to be on different frequencies regarding their plans for the future. Dorinda maintained that she was too old to marry and had no plans for a wedding. When the reality star shared this openly on the show, John could not help but be a little bit hurt.

However, Dorinda maintained that the lack of ceremony was no indication of any shortage of love or commitment. She stated that they loved each other and had been together for a long time, which is more than what most have. The reality star also expressed that she enjoyed being able to focus on herself and was not ready to give that up. So were the two able to get past the issues, or have they gone on their separate paths? Well, here’s what we know about the same!

Are Dorinda Medley and John Mahdessian Still Together?

No, Dorinda and John are not together anymore. The couple broke up midway through the filming of season 12 of ‘The Real Housewives of New York City.’ “The breakup with John is sad. I mean, it’s terrible. But I also know that I have to do what’s best for me now,” Dorinda shared with People. There was no major fight or incident that led to the split between the couple following their seven-year relationship. Instead, the two decided that they needed a bit of reset, and though the two cared for each other, they might not be what they needed in their lives.

After Dorinda’s rocky appearance on the twelfth season of the reality series, she was fired from the show by the producers. Though the reality star herself admits that season 12 was not the best time for her, she was really looking forward to proving to the audience that she still had what it took to keep them entertained. Unfortunately, she was unable to get her redemption arc on the reality show.

As of writing, Dorinda seems to be in a happy relationship. She met her new boyfriend by accident when he unintentionally sat at her table, thinking it was his. The two got to talking, and the reality star gave the guy her number. To her happy surprise, he did call back. It seems Dorinda is more than ready for another marriage and is turning her life around. “I just decided this [on] 2/22/2022, I really decided to change, it’s all about change. I’m getting myself a new apartment. I’m going to move into a different area,” she told Page Six. “And I really think I will be married by the end of 2022!”

Dorinda Medley did appear on the second season of ‘The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip.’ The filming for the season took place in Dorinda’s Berkshires estate, Blue Stone Manor. Her fans could not be happier about Dorinda’s return to the franchise. The reality star is also spending time with her friends and family. We wish her the best for her life and hope to see more of her in the future.

