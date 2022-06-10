Are Ed and Karen Divorced in For All Mankind Season 3?

‘For All Mankind‘ might be a science fiction series, but human relationships still remain at its core as it begins its third season. In the series, Ed Baldwin (Joel Kinnaman) and Karen Baldwin (Shantel VanSanten) start off as a loving couple who are the center of some of the most dramatic storylines. While the series focuses on the ongoing space race and various efforts made by NASA to establish its dominance in space exploration, the Baldwin couple’s life is adversely affected by these developments. As the show’s third season premiere comes by, the couple is no longer close to each other. Therefore, if you are wondering whether Ed and Karen are divorced in ‘For All Mankind’ season 3, here is everything you need to know! SPOILERS AHEAD!

What Happens Between Ed and Karen?

Edward “Ed” Baldwin and Karen Baldwin are a couple introduced in the first season of ‘For All Mankind.’ Ed is a capable astronaut who is part of several NASA launches, such as Apollo 10 and Apollo 15. After NASA sets up the Jamestown Base on the moon, Ed is stationed there with other astronauts. Ed’s time in the space severely impacts his relationship with Karen. The couple’s son, Shane, passes away, and Karen conceals this information from Ed. Thus, their marriage begins to fall apart.

In the second season, Ed and Karen reconcile and adopt a daughter named Kelly. Karen runs a bar named The Outpost while Ed works on the Pathfinder mission. His eagerness to return to outer space dents Ed’s relationship with Karen. Karen cheats on Ed and confesses the same. By the end of the season, the couple’s relationship reaches a breaking point. While the second season ends with the couple briefly discussing a divorce, they do not go through with it immediately.

Are Ed and Karen Divorced?

In the third season premiere of ‘For All Mankind,’ viewers are reunited with Ed and Karen. However, the year is 1995, and several years have passed since we last saw them. In the episode, several loved ones arrive at the Polaris orbital hotel for the wedding of Danny Stevens, the son of Gordo and Tracy Stevens. The space hotel is run by Karen and Sam Cleavland, who become business partners after Karen decides to sell The Outpost to Sam. Meanwhile, Ed arrives at the hotel and has an awkward interaction with Karen.

During their conversation, it is revealed that Ed and Karen separated long ago, and the scene confirms their divorce. Ed has moved on in his life and is now married to Yvonne. On the other hand, Karen appears to be in a relationship with Sam. Ultimately, Karen and Ed’s differences prove to be irreconcilable. The dents in their marriage start to appear in the first season, but the introduction of Kelly saves their marriage for the next decade or so. However, with Kelly choosing her own path in life, it is likely that Ed and Karen also realize that their happiness lies elsewhere. As a result, by the time the show’s third season premiere rolls out, Ed and Karen are long divorced.

