Are Frannie and Matt From Survivor Still Together?

CBS’ ‘Survivor’ is a popular reality series where contestants are divided into groups to compete against each other, as one of them emerges to be the sole survivor who outplays everyone. Season 44 featured some fierce and strong individuals, but amidst all the fighting and drama, Matt Blankinship and Frannie Marin were lost in their own world. Their sweet and affectionate moments were some of the highlights of the show. If you shipped the pair and want to know about their current relationship status, we’ve got you covered.

Frannie and Matt’s Survivor Journey

There was an instant connection between Frannie, a 23-year-old research coordinator who hails from St. Paul, Minnesota, and Matt,27, a security software engineer from Albany, California. Their alliance blossomed into a showmance, and everyone had their eyes set on the couple.

Before the show, Matt had ended a relationship but seemed ready to start anew with Frannie. They were seen playing fisherman and fishy, occasionally cracking jokes and flirting with each other. In one of the episodes, he said, “She is really cute. She’s got a really funny laugh. The snorts! You know, it just makes my heart gush. I would 100% ask Frannie out. And I think she likes me, too. And we trust each other completely.”

They were both in the Soka tribe and truly had their partner’s back at all times. Frannie didn’t want to give the impression that the two were a pair in front of her tribe, but she also didn’t feel like staying away from Matt. She described their partnership as “two dorky magnets” because they were always attracted to each other. Another cute moment of the couple was trying to communicate with a praying mantis for laughs and giggles while other contestants stared at them with a dumbfounded looks.

In episode 7, a huge twist sent Matt home. The duo was forced to play separately and not as a team. Frannie won the individual immunity challenge, but she didn’t step down and went on to earn immunity for her whole team. Unfortunately, this led to Matt’s exit from the show. So now, viewers are eager to know whether the two have preserved their relationship even after this incident.

Are Frannie and Matt Still Together?

Yes, Frannie and Matt are still together, and they have no hard feelings about each other. Matt is smart and understands that Frannie had to decide to win the competition, and it was not a personal grudge against him. As per reports, they were both crying while watching their last episode together.

In an interview with Mike Bloom, Matt confirmed that the duo is still very much in love and has plans to explore Ethiopian cuisine and live their best lives together. In another interview, he opened up about his feelings on the show and how he wasn’t expecting to find a romantic connection at all.

Matt said,” For me, that connection is so strong. That relationship with me and Frannie is so beautiful and so pure. It would be a disservice to me and a disservice to her not to allow that to flourish, regardless of the game, you know? I’m the real winner of ‘Survivor 44’.”

Even though they haven’t posted any cute couple pictures together, it is evident that the pair are still dating and have long-term plans. However, they do live quite far from each other in different states, so it would be interesting to see how their romance after the show plays out.

