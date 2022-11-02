Are Genevieve and Aaron From Bachelor In Paradise Still Together?

‘Bachelor in Paradise,’ a spin-off of the classic shows ‘The Bachelor‘ and ‘The Bachelorette,’ has been a part of the Bachelor Nation universe since 2014. The ABC reality TV show features former competitors from both the original shows, i.e., an unequal number of women and men who compete and look for their true love among the bunch. Every week, they get to spend time with the people with whom they connect, and at the Rose Ceremony, they select their possible mate.

As a dating show, romance is definitely in the air at the remote resort, but there’s also the drama that follows with it, keeping fans thoroughly captivated. Throughout the series, several couples experience a lot of drama and arguments while forming connections with various individuals. In season 8, Genevieve Parisi and Aaron Clancy were one such couple who generated a lot of buzz. Fans who were delighted to see them together on the show may now be wondering if they are still together. If you’re curious to know about it, too, here’s what we found out!

Genevieve and Aaron’s Bachelor in Paradise Journey

Genevieve Parisi was earlier a contestant in Clayton Echard’s ‘The Bachelor’ season 26, and Aaron Clancy appeared in Katie Thurston’s ‘The Bachelorette’ season 17, as well as ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ season 7. Although there were rumors of the two dating before the show, both have denied it, clarifying that they’ve only randomly met once met at a bar but didn’t interact much. Here, Genevieve is one of the original contenders while Aaron entered after the first week’s Rose ceremony.

Genevieve first connected with Justin Glaze, from Katie Thurston’s ‘The Bachelorette’ season, and hit it off on their first meet. However, things became complicated when later Victoria Fuller entered the resort and approached Justin for a one-on-one date. After their date, Justin had a change of heart and admitted to Genevieve that he wanted to explore both connections. This broke the latter’s heart until Aaron’s arrival later that week. While Genevieve and Justin were in between arguments and misunderstandings, they were further elevated when the former went on a date with Aaron. She quickly fell for Aaron and decided to go ahead in the show with him.

The two seemed to be doing well after their date and were having a good time getting to know each other. However, their bond was then tested in week 4, when in a twist, the women were sent away from the resort for a week to test the loyalties of the existing couples. New men and women were introduced to both parties, and some new connections did form. Although Genevieve was anxious that Aaron might end up connecting with someone new, she was delighted when Aaron later assured her that he was totally committed to their bond. Now, let’s find out if the promising couple is still together or has gone their separate ways.

Are Genevieve and Aaron Still Together?

No, Genevieve and Aaron are most likely no longer together. Although they did have a sweet journey, a sudden turn of events made things a little sour between them. It began when Justin Glaze returned to the beach and Genevieve seemed evidently uncomfortable seeing him going after another woman. It is followed by both Aaron and Genevieve explaining the new arrival, Alex, about how their relationship began after Justin and Genevieve’s short connection.

For Aaron, Genevieve’s explanation rubbed him the wrong way since it seemed like she was still hung up on Justin and would be with him if he hadn’t messed up their relationship. He felt like her second choice and confessed his feelings, which then upset Genevieve over their situation. It then escalated quickly to the point where they had a serious fight and disagreement over their feelings. Genevieve left crying, saying that she wanted to leave the beach altogether. Although it isn’t clear if she actually left as of writing, this situation definitely strained their relationship.

Moreover, according to Bachelor nation insider Reality Steve, the couple eventually did break up and tried to find other connections. Even during the interviews post-filming, Aaron only mentions that things did not go as he thought they might, but he’s happy with his situation. Although it doesn’t imply anything specifically, things between Genevieve and Aaron probably do not work out as hoped by fans. Thus, we only wish that they find what they’re looking for and live happy and successful lives.

