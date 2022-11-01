Are Serene and Brandon From Bachelor In Paradise Still Together?

ABC’s ‘Bachelor in Paradise,’ is a reality TV series that serves as a spin-off of ‘The Bachelor’ and ‘The Bachelorette.’ Every season, it gathers up several attractive and eager single men and women who were previously a part of the original shows. Their ultimate hope is to find their one true love while spending all their time secluded together in a beautiful beach resort throughout the season. With loads of drama, love triangles, fights, and even honest connections, the show captivates the viewers and keeps them hooked.

Moreover, the fans take additional interest in a pair if they seem to hit it off from the beginning. This happened to ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ season 8 contestants Brandon Jones and Serene Russell, who created quite some rapture around their bond. As viewers became excited to see them on the show, they might wonder if the two are still together. If you’re curious to know about it as well, here’s what we found out!

Serene and Brandon’s Bachelor In Paradise Journey

Serene Russell and Brandon Jones have had one exciting journey: they knew each other from their appearances on the original shows. Serene was a contestant in ‘The Bachelor’ during season 26, whereas Brandon was part of Michelle Young’s ‘The Bachelorette’ season 18. Interestingly, regardless of their respective eliminations from the previous shows, fans began shipping them together on social media, declaring they would be perfect.

Serene also expressed the same emotion after she arrived at the resort, saying, “I really wanna see Brandon from Michelle’s season. I mean, if Brandon doesn’t come down the stairs today, I will be a little disappointed.” Thankfully, the 27-year-old elementary school teacher soon witnessed Brandon’s entry, which immediately made her blush, saying, “I’m not breathing.” He was equally eager to meet Serene and pull her aside immediately to connect and talk to her.

Brandon said, “Serene is absolutely, insanely beautiful. So I want to pull her away. Have a nice little talk with her.” As the two warmed up to each other despite feeling nervous, they instantly gave the vibe of a strong connection and kissed to seal the deal. Since then, the couple has been pretty tight with each other, always hanging out, going on dates, and expressing their true feelings.

Brandon and Serene immediately gave their roses to one another during the first two Rose Ceremonies. It made their bond even more apparent, apart from everyone seeing their budding romance. In week 3, when they finally got their proper date, they could not keep their hands off each other, kissing and flirting the whole time. In addition, they talked long about how their feelings had grown in the past weeks.

The 27-year-old personal trainer also surprised his lady love on her birthday by gathering all their friends and bringing a cake to make her feel special and loved. While Brandon called her “the biggest, most beautiful blessing,” adding that he didn’t know what he’d do without her, Serene beautifully described her feeling, sharing that he made her feel “deserving” of everything. Thus, after such an assuring beginning for the two, let’s find out if they are still together.

Are Serene and Brandon Still Together?

Yes, Serene and Brandon are together and doing great as a quintessential couple of the bachelor paradise. The two have been into each other from the beginning, and luckily, they have made it pretty clear since then. Besides, they do not shy away from expressing everything they think and feel, which has made even the others confident that they will be together forever. Brandon had admitted his love in a record-setting time, telling Serene that he was falling in love with her. She responded immediately, “I’m definitely falling in love with you too.”

Brandon clarified his intentions when he told Serene, “I’m all yours.” These small gestures made them confident in their bond; hence, they looked like they were there for the long run. Another big clue about their commitment was during the week 4 twist when the women were sent off to live separately from the men for a week to test their loyalties. Despite being approached by other people, Brandon and Serene clarified where their hearts lay and announced that they weren’t interested in anyone else. Both parties displayed the epitome of commitment and loyalty, and the couple’s relationship became even more evident.

As the couple has refrained from giving out any details on social media, their Instagram posts do hint at a positive take on everything that might be coming out of love. According to the viewers and some sources, Serene and Brandon are the prominent pair who shall end the show by being engaged. Their engagement would not surprise the fans, as the couple genuinely seems to be in love. Thus, we wish them more love and happiness in the future ahead.

