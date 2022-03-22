Are Jade Roper and Tanner Tolbert from Bachelor in Paradise Still Together?

‘Bachelor in Paradise‘ is a dating reality show that offers the fans of the original show ‘The Bachelor‘ and ‘The Bachelorette’ a chance to see their beloved contestants from the shows have another shot at a happy ending. The spin-off show premiered in 2014 and has featured many fan-favorites who could not win the hearts of their intended bachelor or bachelorette. Unlike the original show’s premise, this spin-off lets the participants have their pick of partners and sees multiple relationships develop on its set. At the end of the series, if the individuals have indeed found someone they would like to stay together with, they are a winner!

Season 2 of the reality show made the viewers swoon with the chemistry between Jade Roper and Tanner Tolbert. After their failed quests to find love in their respective Bachelor iteration, the two found each other on this show and could be found often in each other’s company. Their chemistry had the audience rooting for them from the start, and we are sure that you, too, are eager to know if Jade and Tanner are still together or not! Do not fret, for we have you covered!

Jade and Tanner’s Bachelor in Paradise Journey

Season 19 of ‘The Bachelor’ saw Jade Roper, a Cosmetics developer from Nebraska, competing to win the heart of Iowa farmer Chris Soules. Her journey, however, ended in week 8 of the show to the dismay of many who were rooting for her. On the other hand, Tanner Tolbert was seen in the eleventh season of ‘The Bachelorette,’ where he intended to woo Kaitlyn Bristowe, a dance instructor from Vancouver. However, the Auto Finance Manager was eliminated in the sixth week.

Both Jade and Tanner did not let their eliminations deter them from finding real love and appeared on the second season of ‘Bachelor in Paradise.’ The two hardly were practically strangers at the beginning. Within the first week, Jade and Tanner went on a date and had a great time. When the rose ceremony came around, Tanner gave his rose to Jade, effectively saving her from elimination. Jade returned the favor in week 4 when she gave her rose to Tanner after their date. The couple stayed together from the very start to the finish with a story worthy of a fairytale romance.

Tanner made the journey even more romantic when he proposed to Jade on the season finale. “I’ve never met anybody who makes me feel the way I feel with you,” Tanner said as he got down on one knee. If that was not enough to melt our hearts, Jade replied, “You make me feel like the most beautiful woman in the world, and worthy, and understood, which I don’t think I’ve ever felt from a man before.” Jade and Tanner were the only couple in season 2 that got engaged in the finale. If you cannot wait to find out about the future of this romance, we have the latest information regarding the same!

Are Jade and Tanner Still Together?

Yes, Jade Roper and Tanner Tolbert are not only together but have also tied the knot. After their engagement in June 2015, the couple got married on January 24, 2016 — less than a year after their first meeting. The wedding was even televised on ABC on Valentine’s Day of 2016 on ‘The Bachelor: A Celebration of Love.’ The guest list of the pair’s dreamy ceremony included host Chris Harrison — who officiated the wedding — Chris Soules, Ali Fedotowsky, Kaitlyn Bristowe, Shawn Booth, Trista and Ryan Sutter, Andrew Firestone, and several other high profile names of the reality TV world!

The couple also appeared in season 8 of ‘Marriage Boot Camp.’ Jade and Tanner are the first out of all the pairs from ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ that got married and have stayed strong since. They welcomed their first child, a girl, on August 17, 2017. Their beautiful daughter Emerson Avery was followed by their son Brooks, born on July 29, 2019. Brooks was actually born in the master closet of their home, only 75 minutes after Jade’s water broke. According to Jade, “this was not all at what I had planned, but I am so so thankful for each person who helped bring our son into the world safely.”

To honor “National Rainbow Baby Day,” Jade revealed on Instagram on August 22, 2020, that both Emerson and Brooks are rainbow babies. Through a Q&A on her Instagram stories, Jade shared that the couple had a miscarriage before they welcomed Emerson and a chemical pregnancy before Brooks was born. Jade and Tanner’s second son, Reed, came into this world on November 14, 2020. The latest addition to this family captured all their hearts. The pack of five can be seen quite regularly in adorable matching attires on the pair’s social media accounts.

Both Jade and Tanner are more than willing to let their fans be a part of their happiness by sharing a constant stream of pictures and videos on their respective social media accounts that indeed make the fans giddy with joy. We wish the adorable couple and their children a blissful life and all the luck for the future!

