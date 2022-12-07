Are James and Brittan From Too Hot to Handle Still Together?

Created by Laura Gibson and Charlie Bennett, Netflix’s ‘Too Hot to Handle‘ puts its participants to the test through a unique social experiment. Cast members on the reality show are given the opportunity to find a genuine romantic connection with another participant. However, they cannot engage in any form of sexual activity while on the show in order to focus on the emotional aspect of a connection.

Since the show’s inception in 2020, it has provided viewers with some very entertaining couples. The fourth season of the dating series continued the trend and hosted many captivating relationships, including that of James Pendergrass and Brittan Byrd. The duo gained many admirers due to their chemistry and antics. Naturally, fans are eager to know if their relationship has survived the test of time, and we are here to explore the same!

James Pendergrass and Brittan Byrd’s Too Hot to Handle Journey

Brittan Byrd appeared in the fourth iteration of ‘Too Hot to Handle’ at the age of 22. The professional model from Hawaii was looking forward to getting to explore the romantic possibilities on the show. During her introductory segment in the series, Brittan was quite empathetic about how society views women with an active sexual life. She stated that the times have changed, and women who are sexually active should be considered icons. She also included herself in the same category.

When James Pendergrass, a fellow Hawaii native, entered the show, Brittan was certainly interested in the personal trainer. When talking about his skills in bed, James commented that he does not want to compliment himself before proclaiming himself as the best person when it comes to sex. Given that both James and Brittan had been under the impression that they were participating in a show named ‘Wild Love,’ the reality certainly put a damper on their plans. However, the temptation of $200,000 was certainly worth it for them to give the experiment a try.

Out of James and Brittan, the former seemed more adamant about keeping to the rules and not jeopardizing the prize money. That is not to say that he did not have his fair share of charged moments with Brittan. In fact, on more than one occasion, the personal trainer regretted the restrictions that were in place. For the most part, the couple stuck to the rules though Brittan did seem a bit frustrated by the same. After all, James was not just abstaining but was also working around the clock to police the activities of others.

While on the show, James and Brittan had many ups and downs. With James being heavily focused on keeping the prize money intact, their relationship did suffer from the strain. Despite this, James and Brittan spent some quality time together and were able to develop their bond. Their time on the show helped them gain many fans who supported the relationship and wanted to see it end happily. If you are in the same boat, here is what we know about the current status of this on-screen couple.

James Pendergrass and Brittan Byrd Still Together?

We do believe that James Pendergrass and Brittan Byrd are indeed still together. However, there has been no official announcement regarding the same as of writing. The two follow each other on social media and have been nothing but complimentary on each other’s Instagram posts. Both of them follow each other on Instagram and seem quite happy about their time on the show. As of writing, the two reality TV stars are prospering in their respective careers and have apparently learned much while on the show. We wish the duo the very best in their lives and hope they have a wonderful future ahead.

