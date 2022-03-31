Are Julia’s Russ Morash and Alice Naman Based on Real TV Producers?

HBO Max’s drama series ‘Julia’ centers around the celebrated life of television chef and author Julia Child. After co-writing an influential cookbook, Julia appears on a book review show to promote her creation. The well-received appearance motivates Julia to launch her cooking show named “The French Chef.” As Julia succeeds in materializing her aspiration, two WGBH-TV producers, Russ Morash and Alice Naman, play a pivotal part in the same. Since ‘Julia’ is a biographical show, our readers must be wondering whether the two producers are also based on real-life figures. Let’s find out!

Is Russ Morash Based on a Real TV Producer?

Yes, Russ Morash is based on the eponymous television producer and director. Born on February 11, 1936, Morash graduated from Boston University College of Fine Arts in 1957 and joined WGBH-TV in the same year. In 1963, Morash started to direct Julia’s ‘The French Chef’ and continued assisting her till 1973. Morash and Julia collaborated on several cooking shows for a commendable period of thirty years. Along with ‘The French Chef,’ Morash also played a significant part in developing other shows like ‘The Victory Garden’ and ‘This Old House.’

In 1989, Morash created the woodworking television show ‘The New Yankee Workshop.’ The show was received well and continued its run until October 16, 2009. Morash had received multiple Daytime Emmy Awards for directing ‘The Old House.’ In 2014, Morash was awarded a Daytime Emmy Award for Lifetime Achievement. In the ‘Julia,’ Morash is introduced as an antagonistic figure, who eventually starts helping Julia with the technical concerns of the broadcasting industry. Morash’s assistance was one of the driving forces behind the success of ‘The French Chef.’

Is Alice Naman Based on a Real TV Producer?

Alice Naman is a fictional character that replaces Julia’s real-life producer Ruth Lockwood in the narrative of the show. Alice, an African-American woman who lives alone, extends her unbearable support to Julia while getting inspired by the author’s life. “They’re two women [Julia and Alice] that are going through life and working in completely different ways but they are complementary towards one another,” Brittany Bradford, who portrays the character, said during the 2022 Television Critics Association’s winter press tour. In the show, Alice’s persistence to give Julia a chance to launch her show turns around the latter’s fate.

Through Alice, the show also explores the nuanced existence of racism during the 1960s. In the show, Alice is often subjected to racial discrimination. Still, she fights to establish herself on WGBH-TV. […] you don’t get to hear a lot about Black producers at this time, which they were around, I just want to say – sometimes you want to think that something that’s improbable is impossible, but it’s not,” Bradford added. Alice’s storyline also depicts how racism and sexism go hand-in-hand to suppress the ambitions and relevance of a colored woman working in a White male-dominated industry.

