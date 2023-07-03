Are Kesun and Ryan From Swiping America Still Together?

With its unique take on the idea of dating, it is no wonder that Max’s ‘Swiping America,’ a romantic documentary show created by Johnnie Ingram and Steve Warren, has received so much love from the public. One of the most exciting arcs to take place in the show’s premiere season was the one between Kesun Lee and Ryan as they tried to navigate the various turns and twists in the ver-developing relationship. Naturally, people are quite eager to find out if the two are still together, and we are here to explore the same!

Kesun and Ryan’s Swiping America Journey

The journey of Kesun and Ryan began in Austin, Texas, when the two first met. Immediately after meeting and connecting with Ryan, Kesun let go of her any past connections she had formed on the show and decided to focus solely on her newly-found love interest. Impressed by his maturity and southern manners, the reality TV star soon started to make jokes that Ryan was most probably her future spouse.

After Kesun left Austin, she moved to New Orleans, Louisiana, where she invited Ryan to visit her. Along with their emotional intimacy, the two explored the physical side of their relationship, with Kesun even more besotted with Ryan after he had to leave once more. After reaching Santa Fe, New Mexico, she met many men but thought that they all paled in comparison to Ryan, leading her to invite her to Boulder, Colorado.

Once again, the time that Kesun and Ryan spent together to a representation of a connection well on its way to becoming something special. However, their bond soured after the trip when Ryan seemingly flaked on their weekend date on FaceTime, making Kesun feel like he was not putting much effort into their relationship. This meant that she chose to invite MAx, whom she had met in Boulder, to Seattle, Washington. Interestingly, while there, she met another man named Chris and also went on a date with him. However, she still seemed to be thinking about Ryan.

Indeed, after resolving differences, Kesun felt confident enough to invite Ryan to be her final partner for her stay in Honolulu, Hawaii, a trip he seemed more than happy to indulge in. After meeting with each other, the two had a magical time and confessed their affection for each other. They even talked to Kesun’s sister, who invited Ryan to visit her in North Carolina.

Are Kesun and Ryan Still Together?

As of writing, neither Kesun nor Ryan has shared any updates regarding their romantic life. That being said, the fact that they were able to move past such an upset in their relationship during their time on the show and remained dedicated to each other certainly showcases that the two might indeed be still together. That being said, Ryan’s apparent lack of internet activity has left many of the couple’s supporters wondering just what he thinks of the experiment.

It is likely that Ryan still works as a Life Coach though the fact that he was based in Austin, Texas, while on the show, while Kesun is based in New York City, New York, cannot be an easy-to-handle issue. As for Kesun, the reality TV star works as a Realtor for Bon New York and certainly seems to enjoy her chosen career. We wish them the best in their lives and hope they have a wonderful future.

Read More: Are Ash and Jess From Max’s Swiping America Still Together?