Are Nadia and Shekar From Indian Matchmaking Still Together?

Created by Smriti Mundhra, ‘Indian Matchmaking‘ welcomes viewers into the complicated world of matchmaking. The Indian reality show follows Sima Taparia, a matchmaker from Mumbai, India, who tries her best to help her clients find their perfect partners. Though the process of arranged marriage is a deep-rooted tradition in Indian culture, the modern generation of India is not shy about voicing their opinion on the process.

In the show, Sima’s clients can be found within the country and in the USA, and several cast members seem to have found a potential spouse thanks to the matchmaker’s efforts. One such couple is Nadia Christina Jagessar and Shekar Jayaraman, whose happy meeting in season 1 certainly warmed the hearts of the viewers. With the recent release of the show’s second season, fans are curious to know what happened to the duo. Did their relationship progress towards marriage, or did it fizzle out? Well, we are here to answer the same!

Nadia Jagessar and Shekar Jayaraman’s Indian Matchmaking Journey

Nadia Christina Jagessar first appeared in ‘Indian Matchmaking’ season 1 at the age of 33. Based in Morris Plains, New Jersey, Nadia runs her event planning business called Euphoria Events. During her introduction, Nadia explained that her ancestors were part of the Indian community in Guyana. This makes it hard for her to find a suitable Indian partner, as many apparently dismiss her Indian heritage simply because she is Guyanese.

Initially, Sima presented Nadia with three biodatas, from which she decided to meet with lawyer Ravi Guru Singh since his mother is also Guyanese. However, after their first date, the two realized they were not compatible with each other and parted ways. Nadia then matched up with Vinay Chadha, a fitness entrepreneur. The pair connected immediately and went on multiple dates for two months.

Things started to get sour when Vinay blew off a date with Nadia due to an emergency and did not communicate about it to her. Initially hurt, Nadia reconciled with the fitness entrepreneur after he sent her several gifts to show his remorse. However, when Vinay apparently did not show up to the meet and greet with Nadia’s friends, the event planner decided that it was the last straw and decided to end the relationship.

It was at this point that Nadia met Shekar Jayaraman, an attorney from Chicago, Illinois. Interestingly, this was not Shekhar’s first appearance on the show as he also went on a date with Aparna Shewakramani, though that did not move forward. For their first meeting, Shekhar took Nadia and her mother Namita on a boat ride through the Chicago River. Acting as a tour guide, Shekhar shared what he knew about the different places one could see from the boat.

Later, Nadia and Shekhar went on a heartwarming date that fans could not help coo over. The arc on season 1 ended with them walking together in the streets of Chicago, each declaring that they really liked the other. So what happened to the couple? Did they proceed toward a wedding, or did they separate? Well, here’s everything we know about the duo.

Are Nadia Jagessar and Shekar Jayaraman Still Together?

No, Nadia Jagessar and Shekar Jayaraman are not together. The start of the show’s season 2 shows that the two did remain in touch after their first date. Shekhar even visited Nadia’s family, and Nadia made another trip to Chicago. The easy bond between the two seemed promising, and Sima lamented why the two had not decided to go forward. Apparently, they were still tiptoeing around each other and had not put a definitive romantic label on their relationship.

Any hopes the fans may have had for the couple were dashed during the mixer party Nadia threw for Sima in Jersey City, New Jersey. While there, several of Sima’s clients met each other organically, and Nadia could not help but be attracted to Vishal Kalyanasundaram. Vishal and Nadia bonded during the party and apparently made out on the dance floor towards the end.

Though initially concerned about the fact that Vishal is seven years younger than her, Nadia was charmed by his sense of romance and maturity. This meant that the event planner lost the spark she felt for Shekhar. After talking to Sima, Nadia decided to break off whatever romantic connection she had with Shekhar. The New Jersey resident claimed that she did not feel that Shkekhar was attracted to her as he did not flirt with her.

Ultimately, Nadia called up Shekhar, and after a heartbreaking conversation, the two decided to part ways. Shekhar told the producers that he had apparently seen Nadia make out with Vishal at the party and could not help but be hurt. While Shekhar knew he and Nadia were not together, apparently, the attorney did like her at the time. The Chicago attorney said he wanted to set a slow pace and had tried to be open but had seemingly not understood what Nadia wanted.

Nadia’s relationship with Vishal did not pan out as the latter broke up with the event planner in Los Angeles. Vishal claimed that he was waiting for the perfect aha moment and the lack of it disappointed him as well. Apparently, this baffled Nadia, who thought they had been doing great. Heartbroken, Nadia decided to buckle down and follow Sima’s suggestions, who had warned her about the risks of dating someone so much younger than her.

As of writing, Nadia is thriving in her professional life. Apart from event planning, she has also taken up the role of social media influencer for brands like Givaudan, given her significant fan following. She also opened the Riya Collective fashion show in New York City in December 2021. Meanwhile, Shekhar seems to be happy spending time with his friends and family and thriving as an attorney in his own law firm called Jayaraman Law, LLC. We wish them the best in their lives and hope they soon find the one they deserve.

