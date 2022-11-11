Are Rodney and Eliza From Bachelor In Paradise Still Together?

The reality Tv show ‘Bachelor in Paradise‘ on ABC, which began in 2014, is a spin-off of ‘The Bachelor’ and ‘The Bachelorette.’ Former contestants from both of the original series are present on the show; hence, there are an unequal number of men and women who compete and search for their true love within the group. They spend a lot of time, secluded from the outside world, at a stunning beach resort while simultaneously seeing lots of drama, love triangles, and even genuine connections take place all around them.

This kind of dating show inevitably brings a lot to the table, both for the viewers and the contestants present. While finding their potential partner, they test their waters with several people, whether that is with original contestants or new ones who join later. Rodney Mathews and Eliza Isichei from season 1 have a journey along those lines and while doing so leave a mark on the viewers. Thus, as they must be eager to know if the couple is still together, here’s what we found out about the gorgeous couple!

Rodney and Eliza’s Bachelor in Paradise Journey

Rodney Mathews is an alum of Michelle Young‘s ‘The Bachelorette’ season 18 whereas Eliza Isichei was in Clayton Echard’s ‘The Bachelor’ season 26. While they both were late arrivals in the show, Rodney was the first to arrive in week 2 and Eliza first made her appearance in week 4. Rodney’s arrival made quite a few ladies excited but he was mainly interested in talking to Teddy, who was equally excited to connect with him. However, sadly, since Teddy was already with Andrew, her confusion to choose one between both the guys made her ultimately leave the villa alone.

A heartbroken Rodney then waited for his chance with someone else and there came Lace and Jill trying to take on this prospect. Rodney and Lace then began connecting and they did go well for a while, with Lace ending the Rose Ceremony by giving her rose to Rodney. However, once Eliza joined the paradise beach as part of the Casa Amor week, things began to change with Rodney. With his connection, Lace, away in another resort, Rodney and Eliza quickly got acquainted with each other and their bond got a further nudge when a date card arrived in their name. Calling each other “cute” the entire date, they spent the entire evening together, having a great time.

However, since Lace was far away and worried about losing Rodney, she decided to go to the main resort and talk to him, getting shocked seeing Rodney and Eliza getting back from their date together. Leading to an emotional situation, Rodney admitted his feelings for Eliza and his decision to go forward with the latter. But there’s more drama that came up in this connection, after Justin Glaze returned to the beach to try his chances with Eliza again. But it gets more complicated when Eliza asks Rodney how he feels about her going on the date. When he said that he didn’t mind it because he wanted her to be sure of her decision and chose him according to her choice without any resentment.

However, Eliza saw the reaction differently and thought that he wasn’t that interested in her if he was willing to let her go on a date with someone else. Even when he explained his intentions the next day asserting that he was only focused on her, she wasn’t convinced by it and said she needed more time to decide. Eliza then goes to Justin to talk to him and make out. When the time came for the Rose Ceremony, both guys tried their best to convince Eliza about their intentions and feelings which made her confused, but she ultimately chose Rodney. So, after all their trials as a couple, let’s find out if they are still together.

Are Rodney and Eliza Still Together?

No, Rodney and Eliza are no longer together. Although everyone was happy with Eliza’s decision to choose Rodney, it was she who was still regretting her choice. According to her, since everyone wanted her to pick Rodney, that influenced her decision more than her own feelings. Thus, the next morning, she went to Rodney and told him that she wanted to choose Justin and was only ignoring her feelings until then. Hearing this, Rodney did not feel necessary to be in the bachelor paradise and with Eliza, and, as a result, he decided to leave the show.

With a teary-eyed goodbye, Rodney and Eliza both left the beach resort and to their separate ways. However, Eliza did not go home but instead went to Baltimore, Maryland, where Justin lived, to confess her feelings. According to reports, she does not get the answer that she was hoping for because Justin says he’s confused and isn’t sure he feels the best about her arrival at his home. He ultimately says “no” as “he wanted somebody who’s all in.” The same report also suggests that Justin still planned to meet Eliza in Los Angeles, but she speculatively ghosted him, because she said, “he didn’t hit her up until like 11 at night when he was there.”

Moreover, both Justin and Eliza do not follow each other on social media. As for Rodney and Eliza, they are reportedly on good terms and do follow one another on social media. They also met cordially in the reunion episode of the show. However, there is nothing more to this relationship as of writing. Rodney is soaring high on the love and support he got on the show, and Eliza is also back to focus on her life. Thus, we wish them love and happiness in their futures ahead.

