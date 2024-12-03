At Attin: Star Wars Secret Planet, Explained

The first episode of Disney+’s science fiction series ‘Star Wars: Skeleton Crew’ is set on an intriguing planet called At Attin. The celestial body resembles Earth in many ways, especially with its lush green environment and the presence of several mountains. The planet is also home to schools that resemble the educational institutions on Earth, which makes life on the celestial body immensely appealing. However, the second episode of the show reveals that At Attin harbors numerous secrets, including the possible presence of an enormous fortune known as the “eternal treasure.” At Attin is drastically different from the planets we have previously seen in the ‘Star Wars’ universe! SPOILERS AHEAD.

At Attin Remains Rooted in the Old Republic Even After the Birth of the New Republic

‘Star Wars: Skeleton Crew’ takes place in the early years of the New Republic, more or less around the same time when ‘The Mandalorian’ takes place. However, life on At Attin still hasn’t transformed itself into the ways and notions of the New Republic era. According to Jon Watts and Christopher Ford, the creators of the show, the reason behind this adherence to the ancient galactic government is simple: the planet was “the crown jewel of the Old Republic,” as per their interview with Screen Rant. That is also why the residents of the place use Old Republic credits, which surprises the pirates who encounter Wim, Neel, Fern, and KB at Port Borgo.

The currency is one of the major elements that connect At Attin with the Old Republic. The condition of the credits Wim receives from his father reveals that they are newly minted, showcasing that the aforementioned connection is not limited to the past. Another intriguing detail that makes the planet stand out among other celestial bodies in the ‘Star Wars’ universe is the reverence given to the Jedi Order, which is often associated with the Old Republic. As a child, Wim grows up reading and learning about the Jedis. The young boy not only is fascinated by these figures of the past but also idolizes them.

When Jude Law’s Jod Na Nawood displays his powers, Wim sees him as a Jedi, which reveals the extent of his fascination. At Attin’s roots in the Old Republic can also be the reason why it remains a secret in the extended universe. Possibly, the officials who govern the planet don’t want their “home” exposed to the challenging forces that are associated with the New Republic.

At Attin is One of the Most Relatable Planets in the Star Wars Universe

The planets and other celestial bodies in the ‘Star Wars’ universe are far removed from Earth. Some of the major settings in the franchise don’t even remind us of our own planet. However, that is not the case with At Attin, which is modeled after Earth in one way or another. ‘Star Wars: Skeleton Crew’ is primarily a children’s show targeting a younger audience. Jon Watts and Christopher Ford must have created At Attin as an advanced version of our home planet so that these viewers could easily immerse themselves in the setting.

This relatability makes more sense when it is paralleled with Watts and Ford’s inspirations behind creating the series. Even though the show is based on George Lucas’ ‘Star Wars,’ the primary inspiration for the creators was the 1985 adventure film ‘The Goonies.’ The presentation of At Attin as the home of the eternal treasure and the pirates’ efforts to lay their hands on the same is guaranteed to remind us of the Goonies’ pursuit to find the fortunes hidden by the One-Eyed Willy. In other words, the creation of At Attin as the land of hidden wealth is rooted in the familiar and beloved treasure-hunt trope.

There is More to At Attin Than What Meets the Eye

Even though At Attin may appear familiar, much information about the planet has yet to be revealed, as per Jon Watts. In the upcoming episodes, we may learn more about the unignorable presence of the authorities on the planet. Although life on the celestial body seems peaceful, the residents can barely escape the watchful eyes of the ever-present droids in the communities. The strict adherence to the law of the land is another element that makes the planet mysterious. Through Wim’s father, Wendle, we know that anything illegal paves the way for severe consequences, which does not really align with the peaceful presentation of life on the planet.

Furthermore, the Barrier that protects At Attin from any interaction with the outer world may have an intriguing backstory that can shed more light on the planet. Since crossing the Barrier from inside and outside is banned, the authorities governing the place have tried their best to hide the celestial body, which explains why none of the people Wim and his friends meet are certain about its existence. Possibly, At Attin is a utopia that does not want to welcome the unappealing forces that live beyond the Barrier. It can be a planet that desperately tries to cherish the advantages of the “old ways” with a potent authoritative system in place to maintain order and secrecy.

