Average Joe Season 2 Starts Filming in Atlanta and South Africa in January

The filming of the second season of BET+’s dark comedy series ‘Average Joe‘ will start in Atlanta, Georgia, and South Africa on January 20. Robb Cullen, who created the show inspired by his real-life experiences, continues to head the writers’ room.

The first season’s conclusion takes a dramatic turn from its light-hearted beginnings, plunging Joe and his friends into a deadly world of crime and chaos. The finale brings the intense journey full circle as Joe faces the consequences of his late father’s theft of $10 million from Russian mobsters. The episode depicts Joe and his group struggling to survive against the vengeful Nicolai, who threatens the protagonist’s daughter as payback for the death of his son, Dimitri. In a desperate battle, Joe manages to kill Nicolai, but the aftermath leaves his group fractured and reeling.

As the installment ends, Cathy and Leon’s attempt to capitalize on stolen money leads to disaster, with the former getting shot and the latter killing an undercover cop. Touch’s past catches up with him in a haunting encounter that leaves his fate uncertain. Meanwhile, Pam finds relief by freeing her mother, and Irina is finally reunited with her daughter. However, Joe’s hope for a peaceful resolution is shattered when a cryptic note and a mysterious visitor leave him in despair, setting the stage for even more turmoil in the future.

The second season will likely delve even deeper into the chaos that is presented in the first installment’s explosive finale. With Joe reeling from the unexpected visitor and the departure of Angela and Jennifer, his world is far from calming down. Cathy and Leon’s dangerous new venture into the drug trade is bound to spiral further out of control, while Touch’s uncertain fate looms ominously. As the group members try to navigate their lives through these new challenges, expect more high-stakes drama, unexpected alliances, and a constant battle for survival as they confront the fallout from their past decisions.

Deon Cole is expected to return as Joe Washington in the upcoming season. The returnees may include Tammy Townsend as Angela Washington, Malcolm Barrett as Leon Montgomery, Michael Trucco as Benjamin “Touch” Tuchawski, and Pasha D. Lychnikoff as Nicolai Dzhugashvili. Considering that the first season ends with multiple cliffhangers, the fate of Cynthia McWilliams’ Cathy Montgomery remains uncertain.

The first season of the show was also filmed in Atlanta, a city known for hosting the shooting of major productions such as ‘Cobra Kai‘ and ‘Will Trent.’ Additionally, the series will expand its horizons by filming in South Africa, a location that previously served as the backdrop for shows such as ‘Fatal Seduction‘ and ‘White Lies.’

