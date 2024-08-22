Monster Season 3 Starts Filming in Los Angeles in October

Another chilling true-crime tale will soon unfold on the streets of the City of Angels. The filming of the third season of Netflix’s anthology series ‘Monster,’ created by Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan, will start in Los Angeles, California, in October. It hasn’t been announced which biographical story will be brought to life in the third installment.

The first season revolves around Jeffrey Dahmer, his neighbors, and his victims. The installment was wildly popular and received great acclaim, winning one Primetime Emmy Award out of six nominations. Its success led Netflix to expand ‘Monster’ into an anthology series and renew it for two more seasons. The second installment is scheduled to be released on September 19, 2024. It centers on Lyle and Erik Menéndez. The two brothers lived through a troubled past and murdered their parents. The third season will likely follow a similar style to its predecessor, with slight dramatizations of events and a detailed exploration of the characters and their judicial proceedings.

We can speculate on who may become the central focus for season 3 based on the creators’ style of exploring dark and macabre events in a gripping manner. Following the two-killers-in-one-story format of season 2, the third season could look at university students Leopold and Loeb, who committed cold-blooded murder to prove their intellectual superiority. If that’s the case, the narrative would transport us to 1920s Chicago and have a different atmosphere than the previous installments. Their story led to the creation of Alfred Hitchcock’s ‘Rope,’ which is based on the play of the same name by Patrick Hamilton.

To return to modern urban backdrops but with a very distinct killer, the installment could explore the life of Aileen Wuornos, possibly the most infamous female serial killer in history. She was engaged in sex work along the highways of Florida when she went on to commit a string of murders targeting her male clients. Incidentally, the 2003 feature film about her was also titled ‘Monster.’ While the crew members on the third season may be retained from previous installments, it is unlikely that the cast members of the prior seasons will appear in the third true-crime tale.

Los Angeles is the filming location for the first season of ‘Monster,’ and based on press photographs, the city also hosted the shooting of the second installment. The versatility of its cityscape is evident in ‘Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story.’ Furthermore, LA boasts a diverse array of filming sets to create period-accurate backdrops and interiors. Other biographical crime films and shows shot in the city include ‘Catch Me If You Can,’ Netflix’s ‘Griselda,’ ‘American Crime Story,’ and ‘The Iceman.’

