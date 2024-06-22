Will Trent Season 3 Starts Filming in Atlanta in August

The missing case of GBI special agent Wilbur “Will” Trent will be opened this August for an extended investigation in Atlanta! The Cinemaholic has learned that the highly anticipated third season of ABC’s crime drama series ‘Will Trent’ will be filmed in the Georgian city between August 12, 2024, and March 20, 2025. Based on her long-running novel series, author Karin Slaughter created ‘Will Trent’ with Liz Heldens and Daniel Thomsen, who continue to lead the writers’ room. The installment is set to premiere in January 2025.

The recently concluded second season shocked viewers with multiple twists and turns and a jaw-dropping cliffhanger that depicts the arrest of Angie Polaski (Christensen) and the sudden disappearance of Will. The season finale also lifts the fog from the mystery concerning the serial murders of sex offenders. Learning the vigilante was none other than Crystal, Angie inadvertently caused the former’s death. Unable to remain professional with his feelings, Will makes the agonizing decision to arrest her and unexpectedly departs to an unknown region.

With an apparent rift in Will and Angie’s relationship, the upcoming third installment is expected to elevate the high-stakes conflicts between the characters and the new cases awaiting the GBI. Will’s remorse will likely not fade anytime soon, while Angie now has a trial coming that may jeopardize her entire career. “One of the things that I’m very interested in examining is that, in real life, the way that cops go through the judicial system is different from normal people, especially when there’s righteous behavior involved. I think we want to spend some time and try and figure out what this would look like for somebody [like Angie] who was in this kind of situation [involving Lenny],” co-creator Daniel Thomsen told TVLine.

Moreover, as the installment progresses, Michael Ormewood will most likely continue to battle for custody of his kids, striving to prove he’s a changed man. Having promoted their relationship to a new level, Faith and Luke are expected to encounter unforeseen challenges, while Amanda’s efforts to hold the team together and simultaneously search for Will are sure to test her determination. The search is expected to extend to Puerto Rico, where Antonio lives.

The returning cast is guaranteed to include Ramón Rodríguez as Will Trent. He is expected to join hands with Erika Christensen as Angela Polaski, Iantha Richardson as Faith Mitchell, Jake McLaughlin as Michael Ormewood, Sonja Sohn as Amanda Wagner, and Mark-Paul Gosselaar as Paul Campano once again. The returnees may also include Cora Lu Tran as Nico.

In addition to the previous two seasons of the detective drama, Atlanta has attracted multiple projects to its diverse filming locations over the last decade. Among the many projects slated to undergo filming in the region are ‘Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow’ and ‘Lick.’

