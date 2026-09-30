Average Joe Season 3 Cast and Plot Theories

Season 2 of ‘Average Joe’ takes the titular character and his friends on thrilling adventures in an entirely new continent. After believing his family to be in danger, Joe flies out to South Africa with Touch, Leon, and Cathy. However, the entire thing turns out to be a setup orchestrated by Teddy Washington, who, as it turns out, is not in fact dead. Instead, he’s in hot water with the local crime boss Sipho. Thus, the father choreographs the meeting between Joe and his apparent half-sister, Imani, with the ulterior motive of it leading to his own liberation.

Yet, in the end, Teddy’s sinister methods earn him a bullet in the head from his own daughter. Still, he manages to stir trouble from even beyond the grave, leading Joe back to the principal missing heroin stash. In the end, these drugs, an unwise deal with Cathy, and the involvement of an unexpected outside party spell out Joe’s doom and threaten to pull him back into the game. Since the show has yet to be renewed for a third season, the story’s future only remains a possibility. Yet, if an announcement happens soon enough, season 3 can be out as soon as 2028.

Average Joe Season 3 Will Confirm Angela and Jennifer’s Fates

While season 2 neatly wraps up the plotline involving Sipho and his crime ring, the fallout from this confrontation promises to follow Joe and the others into the future. The crime boss was in a difficult predicament with his heroin suppliers, the Afghan mafia. Even though he dies at the end of the season, the debt between the two parties and the chase after the stolen drugs remain. Amina, Sipho’s handler, has to deal with the issue before she can return home. The Afghan drug dealer knows all about Teddy Washington, his involvement in the heroin theft, and his connections. As such, in the aftermath of his death, Joe naturally comes up first on her radar.

Consequently, Amina targets Angel and Jennifer, Joe’s wife and daughter. She easily breaches past the FBI protections guarding them and holds them hostage to persuade Joe to return the heroin to her. When the latter hesitates, she orders her men to kill his family. Over the phone, two gunshots are heard before the season comes to an end. Thus, if the series expands into another season, Angela and Jennifer’s fates are bound to become a significant foundation of the narrative moving forward. If the two are truly dead, the story can take a dark turn, cementing Joe’s descent into criminality. On the other hand, if they manage to survive, a rescue mission will become the protagonist’s top priority.

Average Joe Season 3 Will Likely Retain the Core Cast With Some New Faces

Over the course of 2 seasons, ‘Average Joe’ has built a compelling central cast that adds stakes and gravity to the story. Therefore, fans can rest assured that in the event of a season 3, most of these characters will make a comeback. Cast members like Deon Cole (Joe Washington), Malcolm Barrett (Leon Montgomery), Cynthia Kaye McWilliams (Cathy Montgomery), and Michael Trucco (Benjamin ‘Touch’ Tuchawuski) will most likely reprise their roles. Additionally, a fairly recent addition to the cast, Bianca Simone Mannie, who plays Amina, can also be expected to return.

Imani (Katlego Lebogang) and Phyllis (Pearl Thusi) are other new additions to the series who have secured a significant place for themselves in the story. However, given their reluctance to join Joe’s criminal endeavors, their potential involvement in a future continuation remains uncertain. Likewise, Tammy Townsend (Angela Washington) and Ashley Olivia Fisher (Jennifer Washington), who were missing from action in season 2, might return depending on the fate of their characters. Alternatively, the show will also likely introduce a few new characters, in connection with Amina’s storyline, to fulfill antagonist roles.

Average Joe Season 3 Will Fold in the Afghan Mafia as the Central Antagonists

So far, we’ve seen new villains take the center stage with each season of ‘Average Joe.’ In season 1, this role was filled by the Russian gangster Nicolai and his men. Similarly, Sipho and his organization serve the same purpose in season 2. From the looks of it, the show seems to be setting up a passing of the torch to the Afghan mafia in preparation for season 3. They’re introduced into the storyline as a distant threat, mostly concerned with Sipho’s narrative orbit. However, with his death, Amina shifts her focus to Joe. By targeting his family, and potentially even killing them, she has already cemented her place as a big bad.

Moreover, Amina has expressed her intentions of coming after Joe no matter what. Therefore, the ex-mechanic may jump back into the fray, likely helped by his friend Touch and perhaps even Leon. The trio’s dynamic with Cathy can unfold in a number of ways, especially considering the ambiguity between her and Leon’s relationship by the end of season 2. Either way, there’s a high chance that Joe would either embark on a revenge plot against Amani and, subsequently, the rest of the Afghan mafia or simply find himself hunted by them. In the process, the group will likely continue to spiral further into the world of crime, exploring their own moral ambiguity as they’ll be plunged into the throes of danger.

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