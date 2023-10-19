BBC Orders Daddy Issues; Filming Starts in Manchester in December

BBC has ordered a new British series titled ‘Daddy Issues.’ The show is set to commence filming in Manchester, England in December this year. The plot details of the series have been kept under wraps as of now.

The show is written by Danielle Ward. The stand-up comedian and writer is known for her work on the Sky One comedy dramas ‘Brassic’ and ‘In the Long Run,’ and the CBBC animated series ‘Danger Mouse.’ She has also worked on the comedy shows ‘Not Going Out,’ ‘Mongrels,’ and ‘Anna & Katy,’ and the miniseries ‘The Real History of Sex.’ As an actress, she stars in the 2014 horror thriller film ‘I Put My Heart Into This Film,’ and the 2015 short film ‘Stages.’

Damon Beesley serves as the director of the series. The multiple BAFTA TV Award nominee is recognized for his work on the coming-of-age series ‘The Inbetweeners’ and its 2011 movie adaptation of the same name. He also wrote and directed the sequel to the film which was released in 2014. Beesley’s other directorial credits include multiple episodes of the shows ‘White Gold’ and ‘The First Team.’

The cast of the show has not been announced yet. The series is produced by Ward along with Lynn Roberts, who earlier collaborated with Beesley on the miniseries ‘I Hate You.’ Roberts’ other production credits include the BBC series ‘Man Like Mobeen’ and the short films ‘Magic Circle’ and ‘Cheese Makes You Dream.’ She also served as a line producer on series like ‘You & Me,’ ‘Alma’s Not Normal,’ ‘Car Share,’ and ‘Hebburn.’

‘Daddy Issues’ marks the latest addition to the long list of shows ordered by BBC in the last few months. The network recently ordered the comedy-drama series ‘We Might Regret This’ starring Kyla Harris and Elena Saurel and the drama series ‘The Rapture’ starring Ruth Madeley. BBC is also coming up with a drama series titled ‘The Jetty’ written by Cat Jones and a detective series titled ‘Virdee’ based on the ‘D. I. Harry Virdee’ book series by A. A. Dhand.

Manchester, where the shoot is scheduled to take place, offers a variety of filming locations from bustling city streets to contemporary architecture. Hence, the city has hosted the production of several BBC shows over the years including ‘Peaky Blinders’ and ‘Porridge.’

Read More: Best British and BBC Shows on Netflix