New BBC Drama We Might Regret This Kicks Off Production in October

The production of BBC’s ‘We Might Regret This’ is going to commence in London in October this year. The comedy-drama series follows a 30-something tetraplegic artist Freya, who moves to London for her 50-something lawyer boyfriend Abe. The two move in together but since Freya has special needs, she constantly requires a personal assistant. After failing to find the right person for the intimate role, she invites her impulsive best friend Jo to take up the job.

London, where the show is going to be shot, has previously facilitated the filming of numerous projects due to its diverse backdrops, architectural beauty, and historical landmarks. Recent releases like ‘Barbie,’ ‘Red, White & Royal Blue,’ ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3,’ ‘Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One,’ ‘Transformers: Rise of the Beasts,’ and ‘The Little Mermaid’ were filmed in the city. The production of several television shows also takes place in London, including ‘Euphoria,’ ‘Wednesday,’ ‘Bridgerton,’ ‘The Sandman,’ and ‘Citadel.’

Kyla Harris and Lee Getty created the show based on their own lives and experiences. Harris is a filmmaker and activist, known for her work on the short film ‘It’s Personal.’ She also stars in the show as Freya. Getty, on the other hand, served as a writer on the German series ‘Ich bin Sophie Scholl.’ The creators shared their excitement about the project in a statement and revealed they were thrilled to find that their “messiest and most joyous lived experiences of friendship, love, and disability can amuse audiences. And here we just thought they were bad decisions.”

Apart from Harris, the show stars Elena Saurel as Jo. The actress is known for her roles in ‘The Batman’ and ‘Killing Eve.’ Another ‘Killing Eve’ actor, Darren Boyd, joins the cast as Abe. The rest of the cast members include Sally Phillips (‘How to Please a Woman’ and ‘Smack the Pony’), Hugh Coles (‘Dreamland’ and ‘Death in Paradise’), and Aasiya Shah (‘Raised by Wolves’ and ‘The Beast Must Die’).

The series is produced by Roughcut TV (‘Big Boys’ and ‘People Just Do Nothing’), in association with Village Roadshow Television for BBC Two. Inez Gordon serves as the producer, with Roughcut TV’s executive producers Ash Atalla, Alex Smith, and Rebecca Murrell. Village Roadshow Television has also taken up executive production responsibilities.

Alex Smith released a statement sharing Roughcut TV’s views about the project and said, “Roughcut is so excited to produce We Might Regret This for the BBC and Village Roadshow Television. There’s a unique and highly authored show here, which will engage comedy and drama lovers like nothing before. A production bursting with talent in front and behind the camera, we know we WON’T regret this.” Alix Jaffe, Executive Vice President at Village Roadshow Television, added, “The show’s concept is incredibly original and made even richer by the lived experiences of Kyla and Lee. We could not have asked for better partners than Roughcut TV and the BBC as Village Roadshow Television continues growing its global television footprint.”

Read More: Best British and BBC Shows on Netflix