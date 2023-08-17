BBC Orders Detective Series ‘Virdee,’ Starts Filming in Yorkshire in November

BBC has ordered a new detective series titled ‘Virdee.’ The filming of the crime drama is set to begin in Yorkshire, England, in November 2023. The show is based on the ‘D. I. Harry Virdee’ books by A. A. Dhand. As per the official logline, the series follows detective “Harry Virdee, a British English Sikh investigator, as he tries to solve murders in a city divided by race, violence, and exploitation. The sky over Bradford is heavy with foreboding. It always is. But this morning it has reason to be – this morning a body has been found. And it’s not just anybody.”

“Detective Harry Virdee should be at home with his wife. Impending fatherhood should be all he can think about but he’s been suspended from work just as the biggest case of the year lands on what would have been his desk. He can’t keep himself away. Determined to restore his reputation, Harry is obliged to take to the shadows in search of notorious ex-convict and prime suspect, Lucas Dwight. But as the motivations of the murder threaten to tip an already unstable city into riotous anarchy, Harry finds his preconceptions turned on their head as he discovers what it’s like to be on the other side of the law,” further reads the logline.

Yorkshire, where the series will be filmed, has also hosted the filming of several other television shows and films, including ‘Peaky Blinders,’ ‘The Witcher,’ ‘The Crown,’ ‘Bridgerton,’ ‘Downton Abbey,’ ‘Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets,’ ‘The King’s Speech,’ ‘Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny,’ ‘Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One,’ etc.

The ‘Virdee’ novel series comprises four books published over four years from 2016 to 2019: ‘Streets of Darkness’, ‘Girl Zero,’ ‘City of Sinners,’ and ‘One Way Out.’ The show is produced by Gareth Coulam Evans and Stella Nwimo under the banner of Boudica Entertainment. Evans is known for his work on Apple TV+’s Sharon Horgan and Claes Bang-starrer comedy-drama series ‘Bad Sisters.’ He also served as a producer on Brian Gleeson-starrer ‘Tiger Raid.’ On the other hand, Nwimo is known for producing the 2019 film ‘Nuclear,’ starring Emilia Jones. Her other credits include ‘Gangs of London‘ and ‘Top Boy.’ The details of the cast and the rest of the crew are currently under wraps.

With the announcement of ‘Virdee,’ BBC has added another series to its stellar lineup of detective shows. The network is already home to some of the finest crime dramas, including ‘Sherlock,’ ‘Death in Paradise,’ ‘Silent Witness,’ ‘The Fall,’ ‘The Missing’, ‘Shetland,’ ‘Happy Valley,’ ‘Zen,’ ‘Luther,’ and ‘Father Brown.’

