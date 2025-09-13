What Happened to Gillian? Did Joy Rovaris Leave Beauty in Black?

A notable part of the appeal of Netflix’s show’ Beauty in Black’ stems from its ensemble of unique characters whose interpersonal relationships make the perfect recipe for intense drama. In the show, one of the co-leads, Mallory Bellarie, a cunning businesswoman who helms the family business, remains stuck in a loveless, if highly beneficial, marriage. Although she and her husband, Roy, can’t stand each other, the benefits of their relationship far outweigh the cons. Therefore, they continue to put up a pretty picture for the public, while the latter entertains many other relations behind closed doors. Naturally, when Roy strikes up a short-lived flirtation with Gillian, Mallory’s assistant, things heat up even further between these characters. As such, fans will notice that the specific friction Gillian brought into the story seems to be missing in the show’s season 2.

Roy Has Gillian Fired in the Middle of Season 2

Gillian’s character remains confined only to Mallory’s orbit, at least in the beginning. She is introduced as her assistant, who is used to being on the wrong side of the businesswoman’s foul moods. In turn, she carries much hostility towards her boss as well, though she tends to hide it better. That is, until an affair of sorts strikes up between Mallory and Calvin, who is on her driver duty. The latter is actually Gillian’s boyfriend, whose apparent interest in her boss naturally causes even further complications between their already complicated relationship. Therefore, in retaliation, the assistant tries to subtly seduce Roy in an effort to get back at both her boyfriend and her boss. Even though the latter refuses to take the bait, she continues to use the implications of their closeness as payback against Calvin.

Nonetheless, it becomes increasingly evident that Calvin has moved on now that his relationship with Mallory seems to have progressed. Simultaneously, Roy’s dynamic with his wife becomes more and more jagged, compelling him to lean into her assistance’s mind games. Consequently, the character’s presence significantly impacts some of the central interpersonal relationships in the show. Yet, soon enough, the overarching plot takes over, leaving behind the petty differences between the love-square foursome. By the time season 2 rolls around, the stakes in the Bellarie family have risen so high, the unhappily married couple no longer has the time to focus on these spite-fuelling relationships. Specifically, Roy grows tired of his wife’s antics and decides to put an end to them once and for all. Thus, early on in the second season, he ends up firing both Gillian and Calvin, terminating their involvement in the Bellarie couple’s lives.

Joy Rovaris Has Likely Taken Her Exit From Beauty in Black

Joy Rovaris’ last appearance in ‘Beauty in Black’ is in season 1 episode 13, titled ‘By Any Means.’ Although there’s no evident plot line that points toward her future exit from the show, season 2 confirms she has been fired as Mallory’s personal assistant. Thus, it seems the character has been written out of the story. Season 2 primarily focuses on the tension that rises among the Bellaries as a result of Kimmie’s newfound marriage to the family patriarch, Horace. As a result, the marital woes between Roy and Mallory take a backseat, at least for now. For the same reason, there’s no necessary reason to continue exploring the characters’ extramarital affairs.

Consequently, Gillian’s absence in part 1 of season 2 seems coherent and understandable. Yet, the absence of the friction that her character brought into Mallory’s story can be starkly felt. Even so, since her firing was confirmed by Jules, the family’s Head of Security, it seems unlikely that the character would be making a return. Although there’s always a chance the future potential seasons may find a way to write her back into the narrative, the chances of that remain slim to none for now. Still, fans of the actress can look forward to a promising future. Although ‘Beauty in Black’ remains Rovaris’ last project at the time of writing, in 2024, she made her feature film debut with ‘Saint Clare.’ The Mitzi Peirone horror film starring Rovaris alongside names like Bella Thorne and Ryan Phillippe can only be an indicator of exciting, new projects to come in the actress’ future.

Read More: What Happens to Angel? Does He Die in Beauty in Black Season 2?