Does Jules’ Son Die in Beauty in Black?

The Netflix drama series ‘Beauty in Black’ sets its protagonist, Kimmie, up for many challenges. Yet, by season 2, she manages to fight her way into an entirely different ballpark. As Horace’s new wife, in a marriage of strict convenience, she gains a new power over the other Bellaries. This includes their Head of Security, Jules, under whose thumb she had been previously, while forced to work at the club. However, even she couldn’t have predicted the kind of trouble her best friend, Rain, and little sister, Sylvie, would get themselves into at Horace’s estate. During a misunderstanding, Rain ends up pushing a young stableboy off the balcony in a brutal accident. It just so turns out that this young man is actually Jules’ son, Glen. Thus, the latter’s perilous lifeline ends up holding the potential to incite an unplanned all-out war in the Bellaries’ orbit. SPOILERS AHEAD!

Jules Has to Take His Son Off Life Support in the Aftermath of the Fall

When Rain finds Sylvie and Glen together, she jumps to some unfortunate conclusions about the nature of their relationship. As a result, in an effort to get the latter away from Kimmie’s sister, she ends up pushing him off the balcony. It’s only afterward that she realizes that everything that was happening between him and Sylvie had been consensual. Nonetheless, by then, the damage was already done. However, the fall hadn’t outright killed Glen, but had left him severely injured. Initially, Officer Alex helps Rain cover up the accident. He poses himself as the security personnel to find Glen and tries to frame the fall as a likely accident. Nevertheless, once Jules enters the picture, he refuses to buy that excuse.

Glen is immediately hospitalized and provided the best treatment that the city has to offer. Even so, there’s little that doctors can do for him. In the end, Jules has to face the reality that there’s zero brain activity in his son. This means he has to be the one to make the decision to pull the plug on his life support and let him go. Naturally, this is an emotionally devastating instance for the Head of Security. However, instead of just feeding his grief, it also fuels his desire for vengeance. He’s confident that Glen’s fall has something to do with Kimmie since the accident happened at Horace’s house. For the same reason, when he finds a mournful Sylvie in his son’s hospital room, it gives him exactly what he wants. Ultimately, he forces the young girl to stick around as he pulls his son off of life support, before returning to investigate the truth about the life-ending fall.

Glen’s Death Will Likely Shape Jules’ Narrative Going Forward

Shortly after Glen’s death, Jules becomes overwrought with figuring out the truth behind the circumstances that led to his death. Moments before the bad news came, Kimmie had threatened him using his wife and daughter. Therefore, he’s sure that Glen’s fall must have something to do with her. Jules’ connection to his son was a lesser-known fact about him. He was born out of his first marriage, which crashed and burned largely due to the wife’s cocaine addiction problems. In the aftermath, she kept their son from seeing Jules, and the latter also failed to fight any custody battles for him. For the same reason, he feels extremely guilty about his lack of involvement in the young man’s life.

Therefore, Jules’ guilt is bound to grow bigger if he believes that Glen’s death was in any way connected to his own personal feud with Kimmie. At first, his entire focus is on extracting the truth from Sylvie, whom he kidnaps to get her to talk. However, in the end, he lets the young girl go with a deal. Jules is planning something bigger for which he needs the support of big sharks like Horace. This means he needs to be on Kimmie’s good side. Consequently, when he lets Sylvie go, he does so with strict instructions to keep the truth of his involvement in her brief kidnapping a secret. Thus, it seems like Jules might be planning something bigger to take revenge on Kimmie. However, it remains to be seen how the latter’s concluding move of pinning the Bellaries, including Jules, for their involvement in the club’s trafficking scheme, will affect his schemes.

Read More: Beauty in Black: Do Varney and Evan End Up Together? Does Varney Break Up With Charles?