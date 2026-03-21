Do Mallory and Alex End Up Together in Beauty in Black?

In ‘Beauty in Black,’ dysfunctional, toxic relationships form the narrative’s foundation. Mallory, who married into the Bellarie name, is no exception. Her marriage to Roy remains perpetually broken under the weight of their mutual disdain for each other, as well as the latter’s endless array of extramarital affairs. Nonetheless, the rules put into place in the family’s will prevent them from separating in order to retain their shares in the lucrative family business. Naturally, it doesn’t take long for Mallory to pursue her own illicit romances, namely with her driver, Calvin. However, by season 2, Calvin takes his exit from the show. Yet, the businesswoman’s love life only remains vacant for so long before Officer Alex, one of the security personnel working for the family, enters her orbit. Yet, as Mallory’s previous affair has proven, love is a hard thing to rely on in the manipulative and dangerous world of the Bellaries. SPOILERS AHEAD!

Mallory Makes Her Interest in Officer Alex Known

Initially, Mallory and Alex’s paths only occasionally collide with each other as they occupy different parts of the narrative. For most of season 2, the former has her own role to play in the Bellarie family, retaining an antagonistic impact on Kimmie’s life. On the other hand, Alex slowly but surely slithers his way into the latter’s close inner circle. He provides significant help to Rain, primarily in her confrontation with Melinda and Body, which ultimately leads to the duo’s demise. However, this directly puts his position as Jules’ hired muscle under threat. As a result, both Rain and Alex become the keepers of each other’s secrets, allowing for a certain amount of trust to brew between them. Notably, unlike the other security personnel, the officer has a certain soft spot for Kimmie and her schemes.

The only reason Alex is working for Jules at all is to ensure his family’s safety. Consequently, he is as much a tool for the Bellaries to exploit as anyone else. This also means that he’s an ally when it comes to Horace’s overarching intentions of delivering his family to justice. Towards the end of season 2, Mallory becomes aware of the truly dark side of her family through attorney Varney’s help. Thus, she realizes she must jump ship as soon as possible or risk going down with the others for crimes that have nothing to do with her. Consequently, she also becomes an ally in Kimmie’s ever-growing circle. Inevitably, this allows her more chances to remain in Alex’s orbit. Crucially, when Mallory initially shows her interest in the officer, she does so only through the lens of casual sex.

Alex Wants to Have a Real Relationship With Mallory

Although Alex and Mallory come close to hooking up a few times, it isn’t until the season 2 finale that they have a real conversation about the chemistry between them. It’s the night before the big confrontation against the rest of the Bellaries, and the nerves are understandably high. Mallory handpicks the officer and attempts to make the night end at his place. However, while Alex admits that he would like and intends to have sex with her, he wants it to be on his terms. The officer isn’t looking at an object of sexual convenience for the businesswoman. He knows how her relationship with Calvin, which was largely based on their sexual chemistry, unraveled.

Alex sees past Mallory’s cold and calculated demeanor and wants a partnership with her on an equal footing. He knows that his inferior financial standing instantly lowers him in her perception as a potential romantic partner. After all, many of Mallory’s life choices have been driven by her desire for success, money, and power. Nonetheless, while this has gotten her to a nice place in her professional life, her personal relations are far from perfect. Therefore, he’s convinced he can show her a change of place by being someone who treats her well and champions an actual partnership with her without any unnecessary power struggles. For now, Mallory is skeptical of such a thing ever happening. Still, it’s clear that her draw toward Alex isn’t a simple surface-level attraction. Thus, there’s always a possibility that the future will end up surprising her.

Read More: Does Jules’ Son Die in Beauty in Black?