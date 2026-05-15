Berlin Season 3 Cast and Plot Theories

Berlin may have died in the first season of Netflix’s ‘Money Heist,’ but his story continues with the prequel spin-off that takes us in his heists before the Professor executed his ambitious heist at the Royal Mint of Spain. ‘Berlin and the Lady With an Ermine‘ has the notorious thief tackle not one, but two thefts, while dealing with personal and professional conflicts. The eight-episode season takes the audience through many twists and turns. While the heist is a success, it comes with a cost.

Even with the tragedies that happen, it is clear that Berlin is in no mood to slow down. This means that we may have another season focusing on his next heist. However, the streaming service has not yet confirmed the third season. The second season was confirmed a couple of months after the first was released. So, we may have to wait for a similar timeline to know the show’s fate. Even if a third season is greenlit, we may have to wait until at least 2028 for it to be released on Netflix.

Berlin Season 3 Will Take the Protagonist and His Crew to a New Location

The two seasons of ‘Berlin’ take him to very different locations. The first one, ‘Berlin and the Jewels of Paris,’ takes place in Paris. The second season, ‘Berlin and the Lady With an Ermine,’ largely takes place in Seville. The third season is expected to take the thief and his crew to a different location. It is likely that we will see the character in another European country, since its previous seasons and ‘Money Heist’ have all taken place in Europe so far. When the characters run away, they choose to live on different continents. For example, the Professor moved to Palawan, Philippines, after the first heist. Similarly, after the Paris heist, Berlin leaves for Argentina, where he stays until things cool down. Still, when the time comes for the next heist, they return to Spain or a nearby country.

This trend could continue with the third season, with Italy being the likely location. Given Berlin’s love of art, it makes sense that he would travel across Italy looking for something priceless to steal. However, the show’s creators might also want to mix things up by taking the protagonist into uncharted territory to make it more exciting. There is no dearth of options when it comes to the locations or the things to be stolen. The second season does an interesting thing by weaving a real-life fact into the show. The Lady With an Ermine’s theft by Berlin is connected to the real-life sale of the painting at a bargain price that was shockingly low. The third season could pick on a similar detail for some other treasure, giving a more realistic touch to Berlin’s heists and making the audience wonder if it has any connection to real life.

Berlin Season 3 Will Add New Members to the Main Cast

The first two seasons establish Berlin’s crew, whom he will turn to when he is ready to plan another heist. This means that almost the entire main cast will reprise their roles. This includes Pedro Alonso as Berlin, Tristán Ulloa as Damián, Michelle Jenner as Keila, Julio Peña Fernández as Roi, and Joel Sánchez as Bruce. Begoña Vargas’ Cameron meets a tragic end in the Season 2 finale, which means she will not be part of the future heists. Interestingly, the mid-credits scene keeps Samantha Siqueiros’ Camile in the picture, even hinting at a possible romance between her and Rio. This means that she might stick around for the next season. No heist is complete without Berlin indulging in a romance, which is what he does in Season 2 when he falls in love with Inma Cuesta’s Candela.

They get married at the end of the season. However, from the events of ‘Money Heist,’ we know that their marriage will not last forever. The third season could focus on the breakdown of their relationship, or it could take a time jump and have Berlin single again. The route that the story takes will decide whether we see Candela again or not. Speaking of love interest, Damian finds his happy ending with Marta Nieto’s Genoveva, who leaves her husband to be with him. If things go right between them, we might see Genoveva again. However, it also remains to be seen whether she can cope with Damian and his crew’s chaotic and criminal lifestyle. It may have seemed exciting in the beginning, but that doesn’t mean she is built for it.

The next season will also keep the trend of bringing back beloved characters from ‘Money Heist.’ The first season brought back Itziar Ituño’s Raquel Murillo and Najwa Nimri’s Alicia Sierra. Since they already know about the crew, they might return next season to continue their search. The second season also has a cameo of Álvaro Morte’s The Professor, who remains an important part of Berlin’s life. The show might also bring characters like Martin, aka Palermo, played by Rodrigo de la Serna, whose connection with Berlin was hinted at but not fully explored in ‘Money Heist.’ The third season of ‘Berlin’ could fill in those gaps, giving us more details of Berlin’s life before the events of ‘Money Heist’ while delivering an entirely new heist in the process.

Read More: Berlin and the Lady with an Ermine Ending Explained: Is Cameron Dead?