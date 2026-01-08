4 Best Skateboarding Movies and Shows on Netflix (January 2026)

Skateboarding is one of the most recognizable sports-cultural elements of the nation, dating back to the first half of the twentieth century. It requires tremendous balance, a high level of confidence, and a sense of fearlessness. The action sport is characterized by tricks that enable the athletes on the skates to showcase their unique skills. In the present day, skateboarding still remains a major aspect of teenage and youth life, shaping friendships and conflicts in equal measure.

A young person skateboarding in front of friends is a familiar sight in the world of cinema. Despite its humble origins, the sport has now earned its own place as it made its Olympic debut in 2020. Skateparks are important spaces that shape dreams, personalities, and the futures of many individuals. If you want to watch adrenaline-fueled stories related to the sport, then this list of films and shows about skateboarding, streaming on Netflix, is tailor-made for you.

4. North Hollywood (2021)

‘North Hollywood’ is the story of a skilled skateboarder named Michael (Ryder McLaughlin), a high school graduate harboring ambitions to excel in the risky sport, even as he faces the ups and downs of youth. Despite his seriousness about skateboarding, his father, Oliver (Vince Vaughn), has a hard time accepting his son’s aspirations. In this journey towards adulthood, Michael shares a close bond with his friends and is romantically involved with Rachel (Miranda Cosgrove).

In order to convince others of his skating ambitions, he must strive for greatness on the streets of Hollywood and find a path towards redemption. What follows is an action-filled tale of stunts, relationships, and defining moments. Helmed by Mikey Alfred and loosely inspired by events in his own life, the sports drama movie is an engrossing and visually dynamic portrait of a complex teenager. You can watch it on Netflix.

3. Slam (2016)

Based on Nick Hornby’s eponymous novel, ‘Slam’ or ‘Slam: Tutto per una ragazza’ deals with the experiences of Samuele (Ludovico Tersigni), an Italian teenager who dreams of becoming a great skateboarder in the future. His monotonous life changes when he crosses paths with Alice (Barbara Ramella), whom he develops romantic feelings for. One of the greatest inspirations in his life is the legendary American skateboarder Tony Hawk. Due to this American connection, Samuele intends to establish a life for himself in California. However, the romantic adventures between him and Alice force him to confront difficult questions on ambition.

When Alice gets pregnant and decides to become a mother, Samuele will have to learn to become a father at a young age, and also a good skateboarder at the same time. As his own difficult relationship with his parents challenges him, he has to find extraordinary strength to redeem himself. The Andrea Molaioli directorial is a moving piece of art that reflects the tender emotions of youth, the cost of ambition, and the complexities of love. The Italian romantic comedy film is streaming here.

2. Skater Girl (2021)

‘Skater Girl’ revolves around Prerna (Rachel Sanchita Gupta), a teenage girl in rural India with a natural skating talent. Without being aware of the actual sport, she uses homemade objects to build a skateboard-like object and traverse the length of her village with her friends. When her talent is discovered by British-Indian woman Jessica (Amrit Maghera), it intertwines their destinies. Jessica, recognizing that Prerna and other kids like her in the neighborhood need an avenue to pursue their passion, strives to build a skatepark in the village.

However, others in the locality, due to their insistence on traditional values and life, oppose this. Torn between ambition and tradition, Prerna must forge her own path towards liberation. As skating captures the spirits of the kids, they finally learn to speak for themselves. Directed by Manjari Makijany and Sunil Kumar, the coming-of-age sports drama movie adds a touch of humanism to an underdog story through its characters and grounded visuals. The Indian and American co-production can be viewed on Netflix.

1. Stay on Board: The Leo Baker Story (2022)

‘Stay on Board: The Leo Baker Story’ delves into the trials and tribulations of Leo Baker, a talented skateboarder facing immense challenges. The biographical sports documentary film follows important moments in Leo’s life as they explore their gender identity, passion for the sport, and relentless ambition to display specific skills at the 2020 Olympics. The narrative includes interviews and perspectives from Leo and their friends, who discuss their origins and the values they represent. Leo faces the difficult task of sticking to their values while also balancing the image of being an athlete.

As the gendered world of sports undergoes changes, Leo finds themselves in the middle of it, hoping to prove to the world that skating is for everyone, irrespective of their gender identity. Directed by Nicola Marsh and Giovanni Reda, Netflix’s documentary is a nuanced exploration of gender dynamics in the skateboarding world, the cost of aspiration, and the true value of finding your own voice in a complex and unfair world. Leo’s incredible journey can be found here.

