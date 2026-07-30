Billy Magnussen’s ‘Buzzkill’ Starts Filming in Ontario in October

Billy Magnussen will shoot his next film in the Canadian province of Ontario. Principal photography on ‘Buzzkill,’ a horror comedy feature, will take place in Ontario starting the first of October this year. Lulu Wilson is also starring. Joe Lynch will direct, based on a screenplay by Colin McLaughlin.

The story unfolds in a small community in Texas, known nationwide for its beer brand, which is terrorized by a monster that can only be seen when you’re drunk. Magnussen will play a recently widowed and recovering alcoholic Sheriff Red, who launches an investigation as locals begin turning up murdered and dismembered one by one, discovering that the monster feeds on the blood alcohol content of its victims. With the annual brewery festival fast approaching, the whole town is about to get wasted. Red must face his demons and pick up the bottle one last time to take down the monster and save his town for good. Wilson plays Lydia, Red’s vengeful little sister.

Billy Magnussen had his breakthrough role in ‘Into the Woods,’ a musical fantasy directed by Rob Marshall, in which he played Rapunzel’s Prince. He also played Prince Anders in Disney’s live-action ‘Aladdin’ and Pleakley in ‘Lilo & Stitch.’ His recent projects include ‘Violent Ends’ and ‘A Big Bold Beautiful Journey.’ As far as shows are concerned, he played Duncan Park in AMC’s ‘The Audacity’ and Adam in HBO Max’s ‘The Franchise.’ Magnussen’s other upcoming projects include Aaron Sorkin’s ‘The Social Reckoning,’ about a Facebook whistleblower, and Shane Andries’s feature ‘Mattress Mack,’ about a Texas tycoon whose resolve to work is tested when his youngest daughter is diagnosed with a debilitating mental illness.

Lulu Wilson is most recognizable as Becky Hooper from the ‘Becky’ thriller franchise and little Linda from ‘Annabelle: Creation.’ Other movies she is a part of include ‘Deliver Us from Evil,’’ Ouija: Origin of Evil,’ ‘The Glorias,’ ‘Xeno,’ and ‘Pizza Movie.’ You may have also seen her as teenage Madeline Usher in Netflix’s ‘The Fall of the House of Usher.’

Joe Lynch’s directorial credits include ‘Wrong Turn 2: Dead End,’ ‘Knights of Badassdom,’ ‘Mayhem,’ ‘Point Blank,’ and ‘Suitable Flesh.’ He also helmed several episodes of Shudder’s ‘Creepshow’ and Disney’s ‘Ultra Violet & Black Scorpion.’

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