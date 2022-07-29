Black Bird Episode 5 Recap and Ending, Explained

The fifth episode of Apple TV+’s crime series ‘Black Bird,’ titled ‘The Place I Lie,’ follows James “Jimmy” Keene trying his best to elicit suspected serial killer Larry DeWayne Hall’s confession to killing Tricia Reitler before his cover gets blown inside Springfield. Since Jimmy fails to fulfill the demand of officer J. Carter, the latter starts to talk about the undercover criminal among Vincent “The Chin” Gigante and his men. Special Agent Lauren McCauley and police detective Brian Miller set out to find the supposed dead body of Tricia Reitler, only to discover startling evidence concerning the case of Jessica Roach. If you wish to look at the same in detail, you are at the right place! SPOILERS AHEAD.

Black Bird Episode 5 Recap

‘The Place I Lie’ follows Jimmy’s attempts to continue his mission in Springfield without getting his true identity revealed. He learns that Dr. Aaron Zicherman is on leave and sees Dr. Amelia Hackett, who warns him not to challenge the mental state of his fellow inmates. He then meets Vincent “The Chin” Gigante, who asks him about his plan to sell cocaine inside the prison. Jimmy makes it clear that he had dropped the plan. Gigante asks him why he couldn’t track anyone who directly knows Jimmy as a gunrunner from Wisconsin. Jimmy fails to offer a proper reply and realizes that his cover is getting threatened.

Brian Miller, upon going through the local case files of Larry, realizes that Marion PD had taken Larry to search for Tricia’s supposed dead body. He tells Lauren that Larry might have buried the body somewhere near the region Marion PD has searched and the duo set out to investigate the region. They come across a gas station that was under construction at the time of Tricia’s disappearance. Brian and Lauren doubt whether Larry had buried Tricia under the gas station, which makes it seemingly impossible to discover the body. After inquiring about Larry in the gas station, the duo decides to meet a spare parts store owner named John Dickey Hanson to know whether Larry was seen in and around the region.

John informs Brian and Lauren that Larry used to be present in the region, harassing underage girls, including John’s daughter Audrey. J. Carter talks about Jimmy to the latter’s fellow inmates to possibly show Jimmy that he can destroy his life inside the penitentiary. Jimmy and Larry talk about having sex with underage girls. Jimmy lies that he had been with several such girls to keep Larry involved in the discussion so that he can try to find the location of Tricia’s supposed dead body. Jimmy also encounters several wooden falcons Larry has been making.

Black Bird Episode 5 Ending: Did Larry Hall Really Kill Jessica Roach? Will He Get Convicted for the Murder?

When FBI agent Ellenberg met Larry for a polygraph test, he confessed to killing Jessica Roach. However, it didn’t take long for Larry to recant the same and describe his confession as just dreams. But during a conversation with Jimmy, Larry recollects his encounter with Jessica. He reveals to Jimmy how he apparently had sex with her and eventually killed her. Larry reveals the same with utmost conviction and in vivid detail, which indicates that he most likely had killed her. Since Larry doesn’t have any reason to lie to his new confidante and “friend,” Jimmy believes that the alleged killer is saying the truth.

Meanwhile, Lauren and Brian’s meeting with John’s daughter Audrey leads them to a gift Larry had given her. Audrey shows the investigators a bicycle and the duo recognizes it as the one Jessica had used. They believe that the bicycle is crucial evidence they can present in court to convict Larry of Jessica’s murder. Since Larry stands a chance to walk free from prison, Lauren and Brian want to prevent the same from using the bicycle to convict him of murder charges. However, convicting Larry for Jessica’s murder is easier said than done.

Even though the bicycle Brian and Lauren garner from Audrey can be the same one Jessica had used, the investigators don’t have any proof to prove that they are the same one. Even if it is the same bicycle, Larry had destroyed the serial number in the cycle so that the authorities cannot track the bicycle from Audrey to Jessica. Since the court already believes that the investigators haven’t done well in Larry’s case, inconclusive evidence will only harm the prosecution, which influences Edmund Beaumont to decide against using the discovery of Brian and Lauren to try to convict Larry.

Thus, Beaumont, Brian, and Lauren may not be able to convict Larry for the murder of Jessica Roach. Even if they decide to register Jimmy as a witness to disclose Larry’s revelation to him, the lack of physical evidence will most likely favor the alleged killer.

Read More: Shows Like Black Bird