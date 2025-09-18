Who is Campbell? Who Plays Him in Black Rabbit?

Netflix’s ‘Black Rabbit’ is populated with a variety of intriguing characters who add dynamic depth to Jake and Vince’s dangerous misadventures. The younger brother, owner of the most up-and-coming restaurant in the city, finds his luck turning for the worse with the latter’s arrival in town. With him, the older brother brings old debts that promise to lead the duo down new life-threatening problems. However, it isn’t as if Jake brings a clean slate with him. His more than a little reckless managing style has created intense tension with the restaurant and one of its former employees, Anna. However, it seems the Black Rabbit establishment isn’t the only party concerned with what the ex-bartender may have to say to the press. This becomes evident when a mysterious figure named Campbell begins circling around Jake and his former employee. Naturally, the character remains steeped in a fascinating air of intrigue. SPOILERS AHEAD!

Campbell is Jules’ Go-to Problem Solver

Campbell’s character is introduced into the narrative shortly after the truth about Jules, the artist, begins to come out. Jules, a high-profile artist whose work sells for millions, is a regular at the Black Rabbit bar. His friendship with Wes, the part-owner, means he’s often hanging out with the staff well after closing hours. However, the older man uses this to prey on the younger, more vulnerable members of the team. He has a history of assaulting female employees and receiving no repercussions in turn from his friend or even Jake, the owner, who is meant to keep his staff safe. During one post-shift hangout session, Anna finds herself relenting to Jules’ advances and accepting one lone shot from him. Unbeknownst to her, Jules has secretly spiked her drink in order to subjugate her and rape her inside the establishment’s bathroom.

In the aftermath, Anna begins missing her shifts, which compels Jake to fire her from her position at the Black Rabbit. Shortly afterward, the woman makes some unflattering social media posts about her previous job, which ends up inviting unwanted attention. Things eventually escalate after the establishment oversees a near-death overdose incident, with another female employee as the victim. This puts an unflattering spotlight on the restaurant and inevitably brings journalists to Anna’s door. Shortly thereafter, Campbell makes his entrance as a foreboding, intimidating presence. The man works for Jules and is experienced in cleaning up the latter’s many messes. Thus, once Anna’s potential to speak out against the artist becomes a possible threat, it ends up at the top of Campbell’s list of priorities. Ultimately, his job remains to clean up the evidence of his employer’s crime, putting the victims and witnesses away.

Morgan Spector Plays the Role of Campbell in Black Rabbit

Campbell’s character adds a more mysterious, quietly dangerous threat to Jake and Vince’s story. He walks the delicate line between a man with some form of conscience and a loyal troubleshooter, willing to go the extra mile for his corrupt employer. Morgan Spector does a great job of bringing this stoicism and hidden nuance behind Campbell’s character to the screen. Hailing from Guerneville, California, the thespian found his inner love for acting from a young age. Reportedly, he first explored his acting talents at the age of 8, participating in a production at the local community theater. Afterward, he carried his interest in the acting arts all the way to high school and college.

Eventually, in 2004, Spector made his debut in the film industry with the role of Kurt Callaway in ‘Raspberry Heaven.’ Simultaneously, he continued pursuing a career in theater. 2010 brought him his Broadway debut through Gregory Mosher’s revival production of ‘A View from the Bridge,’ a play written by Arthur Miller. Over the past years, Spector has added many impressive titles to his filmography. Some of his most recognizable works include shows like ”Allegiance,’ ‘The Mist,’ ‘The Plot Against America,’ and brief appearances on ‘Orange is the New Black,’ ‘Boardwalk Empire,’ ‘Suits,’ and more. Nonetheless, the actor is undoubtedly best known for his long role as Dante Allen in ‘Homeland‘ and ‘The Gilded Age,’ in which he plays the leading role of George Russell. With ‘Black Rabbit,’ the actor adds another notable performance to his name.

