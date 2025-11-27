Bugonia: Is Michelle Really an Alien? Are Andromedans Real?

Although a simple premise at first glance, ‘Bugonia’ charts a complicated and layered narrative that explores the nature of pre-conceived notions and the tendency toward willful ignorance. Protagonist Teddy is at the center of the tale as a conspiracy theory enthusiast who sports an unbending belief that biomedical CEO Michelle Fuller is actually an alien-in-disguise who is hiding amongst the human population. He believes that the businesswoman and other covertly extraterrestrial beings like her control society from the shadows and are slowly but surely coming to a decision that might just spell out eternal doom for the human species.

For the same reason, Teddy employs the help of his cousin, Don, and kidnaps Michelle, convinced that he can use her to strike up a deal of some sort with the nebulous Emperor of the otherworldly Andromedans. While the character’s claims and beliefs remain outlandish and are only further undermined by the apparent history he shares with the CEO, one can’t help but wonder if there’s any shred of truth to his sure-footed conspiracies. SPOILERS AHEAD!

Teddy’s Theory About Michelle’s Extraterrestrial Identity Proves to be True

Initially, when the idea of Michelle being an alien is introduced, it presents an undeniably absurd idea. Teddy’s character exists on an extreme end of the spectrum from the beginning. He lives in a remote home, where he does bee husbandry. His only friend seems to be his own cousin, Don, whom he’s trying to convince about the existence of disguised aliens on Earth. His sources consist of dubious YouTube channels and other conspiracy theorists like himself. Lastly, his extremism goes far enough that he’s willing to chemically castrate not only himself but also his cousin. Therefore, when Teddy first abducts Michelle and holds her hostage in his basement, trying to force her into delivering an admission of her alien identity and get him an audience with the alleged Emperor of her species, it all seems like an elaborate delusional breakdown.

Moreover, Michelle’s past with Teddy and her biomedical company’s contribution to his mother’s near-terminal health adds fuel to the idea that the young man is simply operating on a desire for vengeance through misguided means. However, as it turns out, the conspiracy theorist was right all along. His theories about Michelle’s secret identity weren’t simply based on broad-stroked assumptions and self-fulfilling echo chamber drivel. Instead, it was all based on hands-on research that he conducted on various other abduction victims over the years. Although not all of his victims, likely subjected to torture, death, and eventual autopsies, were non-humans, at least two of them did belong to the alien race.

As a result, Teddy has been able to verify every theory about the Andromedan aliens, such as their ability to contact the mothership through their hair and the power-dampening effect of Antihistamine creams on them. Michelle realizes the same after she sends her kidnapper on a lethal wild goose chase to save his mother. While Teddy unwittingly administers antifreeze into his mother’s body, Michelle finds his underground research lab, littered with dead bodies, jarred heads, and substantial research. Therefore, once Teddy finally returns, heartbroken and aggrieved, she finally drops the act and admits to her identity as an Andromedan alien. Although it may seem like she’s playing up the part to convince her abductor to take her to her office, everything she says to him past this point remains completely factual.

The Andromedans are Real, and so is Their Plan For Humanity’s Destruction

Much like his theory about Michelle’s alien heritage, Teddy is also right about her Andromedan lineage. From a 3-D model of their ship to the idea that they speak in a foreign, alien language, the conspiracy theorist was right about every aspect. After Michelle discovers his personal research cave, she agrees to take him with her for a meeting with the Emperor. She tells him that the teleportation device is situated in the closet inside her office. Once there, she continues to bide her time by putting in a complex code into her calculator, which is apparently an advanced key fob of sorts. Initially, it seems like Michelle is only duping Teddy by confirming his biases in order to buy enough time to escape or get outside help. However, after he accidentally blows up into smithereens, thanks to his homemade bomb, Michelle confirms all of his theories by using the same closet to actually teleport onto the Andromedan ship.

This pivotal moment in the climax confirms most of Teddy’s extraterrestrial theories, including the fact that the Andromedans communicated through their hair. Furthermore, it cements the validity of the information Michelle shared with him about the origins of the human race. Initially, after the Andromedans found Earth, it was populated with dinosaurs. However, they accidentally spread a deadly virus that led to the species’ extinction. In the aftermath, the alien species tried to bestow new life on the planet and created humans, whose genetic code closely resembled their own. However, the humans’ hubris grew, threatening to surpass even their creators. Consequently, a thermonuclear war broke out, wherein most of humanity died save for a handful of survivors who escaped on an ark.

Eventually, this ark found land again, but by then only a primitive mutant subspecies of humanity, the apes, remained. Thus, evolution as humans understand it began leading to their current reality. However, through it all, the species retained a suicidal gene that compelled them toward self-destruction and destruction of their planet. For the same reason, Michelle, the Empress who wanted to guide humanity toward salvation, lived among humans as one of their own, trying to find a cure for this genetic ailment. In the end, on the night of the lunar eclipse, as she reunites with the other Andromedans, she has no choice but to admit that her endeavor had been futile and that humanity is an unsalvageable race. Ultimately, she pulls the switch to kill all humans on the planet, allowing their co-habitants, animals, plants, bugs, and others a chance at survival.

