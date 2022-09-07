Buy My House’s Nina Parker: Everything We Know

Netflix’s ‘Buy My House‘ presents an interesting way for a person to sell their properties. The reality series welcomes potential home sellers to present effectively sell their houses to one of the four real-estate tycoons. The potential sellers must pitch the advantages the tycoons may enjoy if they were to buy said properties. Apart from the clever bargaining tactics that one often sees in the series, the show is also known for its talented and hilarious host Nina Parker.

No matter the verdict made by the tycoons, Nina always has encouraging words for the homeowners and can be seen rooting for many. Fans of the show can not help but be charmed by the host’s antics and are naturally curious to know more about her. Luckily for those in the same boat, here’s everything we know about Nina Parker.

Nina Parker’s Early Life and Family

Born on October 22, 1979, Nina Parker was raised in Sacramento, California. Though the comedian has not revealed much about her parents, her love for them is quite evident, and she has often praised the strength of their relationship. The comedian also has a younger sister named Gina Parker, who is an Entrepreneur based in Sacramento. For her formal education, Nina graduated from San Francisco State University with a bachelor’s degree in broadcast and electronic communication arts. During her university years, the California native was apparently a member of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority.

Nina Parker’s Profession

Nina’s work within the entertainment industry has been quite diverse since she started working with TMZ in 2007. Her journalism experience helped her land the job as an entertainment correspondent for ‘The Insider.’ The year 2015 saw her making a significant impact in the television industry after she became the host of the reunion episodes in ‘Love & Hip Hop‘ and held the position until 2020.

In 2018, Nina became one of the hosts on E!’s ‘Nightly Pop’ alongside Morgan Stewart and Hunter March. Her presence on the show cannot be considered anything short of entertaining. However, in August 2022, it was revealed that the show would not air for another season after October 2022. The network wanted to rebrand its talk shows and take the concept in a new direction. Between the years 2018 and 2020, Nina also worked as a correspondent for ‘E! News,’ which was nominated for a Daytime Emmy Award in 2020 for Outstanding Entertainment News Program. In 2019, Nina also appeared as a panel member/host for ‘Dating #NoFilter.’ In 2022, Nina was seen as the host of Netflix’s ‘Buy Our House.’

In May 2021, Nina stepped foot into the apparel industry as a designer following her frustrations with the lack of inclusivity in clothing sizes. Apparently, Nina was inspired to make a clothing line for plus-size women in 2019 and worked tirelessly to make that dream come true. She even designed her gowns for her appearances in E!’s ‘Live From the Red Carpet’ during pre-shows of events like the 2020 Academy Awards. On May 14, 2021, Nina released a clothing line for Macy’s that was the organization’s first exclusive plus-size brand by a Black designer. The clothing line is named after the comedian and offers several options for plus-size women.

Is Nina Parker Dating Anyone?

As of writing, we believe that Nina Parker does not have a significant other. The comedian has long maintained privacy about her romantic life. Hence the details regarding her past or current romantic interests are sparse at best. However, we don’t think that Nina is married or engaged at the time of writing. In 2018, the reality TV star was rumored to be with someone named Collins. Nina chose not to address the issue, which left many wondering about the validity of the whole situation. Her focus seems to be on building her career, and she has certainly made impressive strides in the fields of her choice.

Nina is well-loved on the internet and has a massive following on different social media platforms. She often shares entertaining content with her followers through said platforms, which sometimes even include hilarious behind-the-scenes tidbits. We wish Nina Parker the best in her life and wish her the best for her present and future ventures.

