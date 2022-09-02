Where is Netflix’s Buy My House Filmed?

Netflix’s ‘Buy My House’ is a reality TV series that involves homeowners from across the United States who look to sell their respective properties, by putting a fair deal on the spot for one of the four real-estate tycoons. These investors include Glenn Kelman (CEO of Redfin), Pamela Liebman (CEO of Corcoran Group), Brandon Copeland (NFL Linebacker and investor), and Danisha Wrighster (real estate broker).

As the homeowners share the details of their properties and their heartfelt backstories, they indulge in various negotiations with the tycoons sitting in front of them. Apart from the incredible properties that the reality show presents to the viewers, what keeps you hooked and entertained is the host Nina Parker. Moreover, it is natural for one to want to learn about the locations of the properties and where the Netflix series is shot. In case you are one such curious soul, you might be interested in what we have to share about the same!

Buy My House Filming Locations

‘Buy My House’ is filmed in New Mexico, Washington, and New York, specifically in Albuquerque, Seattle, and New York City. Besides that, we get to see several exterior shots of different properties from across the United States as the homeowners pitch their deals to the investors. With that being said, let’s dive right into all the specific locations that appear in the show!

Albuquerque, New Mexico

A major portion of ‘Buy My House’ is lensed in Albuquerque, the most populous city in New Mexico. To be specific, the filming unit utilizes the premise and facilities of the Netflix Albuquerque Studios for filming many pivotal sequences for the show, including all the stage-set scenes. Located at 5650 University Boulevard Southeast in Albuquerque, the film studio consists of 9 soundstages in total, out of which the production team of ‘Buy My House’ uses one or two. In addition, it has 100,000 square feet of production office and support space right next to the stages. Movies and TV shows such as ‘The Avengers,’ ‘The Book of Eli,’ ‘Let Me In,’ ‘Breaking Bad‘ and ‘Better Call Saul‘ are shot in the studio.

Seattle, Washington

Many scenes involving Glenn Kelman in his real estate office in ‘Buy My House’ are taped in Seattle, a seaside city on the West Coast of the United States and the largest city in the state of Washington. In particular, Redfin Headquarters at 1099 Stewart Street #600 in Seattle serves as an important production location for the series.

New York City, New York

Additional portions of ‘Buy My House’ are recorded in New York, the most populous city in the United States, especially the scenes involving Pamela Liebman. Located at 590 Madison Avenue in New York, Corcoran Group is where Pamela works and where many interior scenes involving her are lensed for the show.

Read More: Best Reality TV Series on Netflix