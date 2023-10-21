Captain Laserhawk: 8 Similar Animated Shows You Should Add to Your List

‘Captain Laserhawk: A Blood Dragon Remix‘ is a groundbreaking French adult animated television series that catapults viewers into a thrilling dystopian world like no other. This original 2023 production, helmed by the creative genius Adi Shankar, draws its inspiration from the iconic 2013 video game, ‘Far Cry 3: Blood Dragon.’ Yet, it doesn’t stop there. This animated masterpiece boldly amalgamates elements and characters from a multitude of beloved Ubisoft franchises, weaving a rich tapestry of innovation and nostalgia. Set against the backdrop of an alternate 1992, ‘Captain Laserhawk’ invites us into a twisted, techno-dominated United States now known as Eden. Under the iron grip of the megacorporation Eden, the human population coexists with anthropomorphic hybrids, and genetically engineered creatures.

The narrative revolves around Dolph Laserhawk, a super-soldier who manages to escape Eden’s clutches, embarking on a treacherous journey with his partner, Alex Taylor. This tale unfolds as betrayal, rebellion, and covert operations take center stage, promising a gripping and visually stunning experience that will leave audiences on the edge of their seats. ‘Captain Laserhawk: A Blood Dragon Remix’ is an electrifying fusion of genres, promising an unforgettable adventure through a neon-infused, post-apocalyptic world. Dive into a neon-soaked universe where the unexpected meets the extraordinary. If you loved Captain Laserhawk’s mind-bending blend of genres, buckle up for a wild ride through more shows where imagination knows no bounds! You can watch most of these shows like ‘Captain Laserhawk: A Blood Dragon Remix’ on Netflix, Hulu, or Amazon Prime.

8. Ergo Proxy (2006)

In the same vein as the mind-bending Captain Laserhawk, venture into the captivating realm of ‘Ergo Proxy,’ a Japanese cyberpunk anime directed by Shūkō. Set in a post-apocalyptic future, it’s a world where humans and AutoReiv androids coexist harmoniously, until a mysterious virus sparks self-awareness in these androids, triggering a wave of gruesome murders. As Inspector Re-L Mayer dives into the investigation, she unveils a labyrinthine conspiracy that goes far deeper, involving a clandestine government experiment centering around enigmatic humanoid beings known as ‘Proxy.’

7. The Legend of Vox Machina (2022-)

If you found yourself enthralled by the adventurous escapades of Captain Laserhawk, get ready to embark on another epic journey with ‘The Legend of Vox Machina.’ This adult animated fantasy series, conceived by Brandon Auman, springs from the same creative well that birthed the Dungeons & Dragons web series Critical Role. Voiceover talents include the likes of Laura Bailey, Taliesin Jaffe, and Ashley Johnson, it catapults viewers into a world where heroes are forged in the crucible of epic quests. Following their triumph over a formidable power couple, Vox Machina faces a new peril, this time confronting the malevolent Chroma Conclave, as they strive to once again save their world from impending doom.

6. Super Crooks (2021)

‘Super Crooks,’ a thrilling series created by Mark Millar, sets the stage for an exhilarating tale that fans of Captain Laserhawk will undoubtedly relish. This darkly comedic animated show revolves around a band of supervillains who, after years of hiding, decide to pull off one last epic heist in a world dominated by superheroes. As they navigate a dangerous and superpowered landscape, the story unfolds with a blend of action and humor, promising an electrifying experience that mirrors the edgy, genre-blurring essence of Captain Laserhawk. Both shows challenge traditional conventions, offering a fresh perspective on the worlds of heroes and villains while delivering captivating narratives.

5. Cyberpunk: Edgerunners (2022)

In the electrifying world of ‘Cyberpunk: Edgerunners,’ a Japanese web anime series, the fusion of cybernetic innovation and gritty survival takes center stage, mirroring the captivating essence of Captain Laserhawk. Inspired by CD Projekt Red’s renowned video game ‘Cyberpunk 2077,’ this animated masterpiece, created by Rafał Jaki and Mike Pondsmith, thrusts viewers into a dystopian future where body modifications and high-tech intrigue reign supreme. As a Street Kid fights for survival in a city consumed by technology, they make a daring choice to embrace the life of an Edgerunner, a mercenary outlaw, embodying the very spirit of Cyberpunk. For fans of Captain Laserhawk’s audacious blend of genres and thrilling storytelling, ‘Cyberpunk: Edgerunners’ promises an exhilarating journey through the neon-lit underbelly of a futuristic world.

4. Love, Death & Robots (2019-)

‘Love, Death & Robots,’ created by Tim Miller and David Fincher, is a mesmerizing anthology series that brings a kaleidoscope of animation styles to life while exploring various tales of science fiction, fantasy, and horror. Each episode presents a unique and mind-bending narrative, making it akin to “Captain Laserhawk” in its boundary-pushing storytelling. While ‘Captain Laserhawk’ immerses viewers in a neon-drenched dystopia, ‘Love, Death & Robots’ spans an array of realities and themes, from futuristic dystopias to alien worlds, all tied together by its inventive and imaginative approach, inviting fans of the former to dive into an enthralling journey through a multitude of captivating and visually stunning universes.

3. Castlevania (2017-2021)

‘Castlevania,’ the Netflix animated series created by Warren Ellis, offers a dark and thrilling narrative that transcends time and space. With an ensemble cast featuring Richard Armitage, James Callis, and Alejandra Reynoso, it brings to life the classic video game franchise. This gothic tale follows the relentless pursuit of Dracula’s demise by the morally complex vampire hunter, Trevor Belmont. As the series unfolds, it delves into a world teeming with supernatural threats, political intrigue, and character-driven drama. Just as Captain Laserhawk mesmerizes audiences with its genre-blending audacity, ‘Castlevania’ too, lures viewers into a captivating universe where imagination knows no bounds and conventions are challenged at every turn.

2. Dota: Dragon’s Blood (2021-2022)

‘Dota: Dragon’s Blood’ is a gripping adult animated epic fantasy series set in a mystical realm, where the valiant Dragon Knight, Davion, embarks on a perilous quest to protect his world by hunting dragons. The narrative takes a mesmerizing twist when Davion’s destiny intertwines with that of the dragon Slyrak, merging their souls. With a stellar voice cast featuring Yuri Lowenthal, Lara Pulver, Tony Todd, and Troy Baker, it immerses viewers in a world teeming with magic, conflict, and intrigue. Much like Captain Laserhawk, it weaves an imaginative tapestry of genres and challenges conventional storytelling, promising a breathtaking journey through a realm where the extraordinary reigns supreme.

1. Arcane (2021-)

‘Arcane,’ a groundbreaking animated series created by Riot Games, brilliantly bridges the gap between artistry and storytelling, much like the visionary Captain Laserhawk. This show boasts an exceptional ensemble cast, featuring talents like Hailee Steinfeld and Ella Purnell. It unravels the vibrant, complex city of Piltover and the ominous, dark underbelly of Zaun, a gripping tale of power, friendship, and ambition. As a unique blend of innovation and animation, ‘Arcane’ resonates with viewers who appreciate the boundary-pushing narratives of ‘Captain Laserhawk,’ immersing them in a world where characters’ struggles are as vivid as the neon-infused landscapes, ultimately creating a viewing experience that leaves an indelible mark on the imagination.

