4 Best Charlie Hunnam Movies on Netflix (August 2025)

English actor Charles Matthew Hunnam started his on-screen career as a teenager with a minor role in the ‘Byker Grove’ in the late 1990s. Following a short stint as a male model and numerous other television and film appearances, he got his breakthrough starring as Jax Teller in the FX series ‘Sons of Anarchy‘ in 2008. Charlie earned critical acclaim for his portrayal and went on to star in films such as ‘Pacific Rim,’ ‘Triple Frontier,’ ‘The Lost City of Z,’ and ‘King Arthur: Legend of the Sword.’ He has also continued his association with the small screen, starring in the Apple TV+ series ‘Shantaram‘ in 2022. If you wish to dive into projects featuring Charlie Hunnam on Netflix, the following list will help guide you through.

4. Rebel Moon Part One: A Child of Fire (2023)

Helmed by Zack Snyder, ‘Rebel Moon Part One: A Child of Fire’ tells the story of a peaceful settlement at the edge of the galaxy that is threatened by a tyrannical army. In the face of impending doom, the last hope of the colony comes from Kora (Sofia Boutella), a mysterious stranger living amongst them. To help her stand up against the external threat, Kora assembles a small ragtag group of talented warriors who are united by their desire for redemption and revenge against the powerful galactic realm. Among the group is Kai (Charlie Hunnam), a mercenary and skilled starship pilot. You can watch the epic space opera here.

3. Triple Frontier (2019)

Directed by J. C. Chandor, ‘Triple Frontier’ stars Charlie Hunnam, Ben Affleck, Oscar Isaac, Garrett Hedlund, and Pedro Pascal as a group of former Special Forces operatives who are struggling to settle back into civilian lives. With no end to their hardships in sight, the unsung heroes decide to take on a mission for their own benefit. In an attempt to make millions for themselves, the men plan a heist against a South American drug lord. However, their actions have uninted consequences and the situation soon spirals out of control, putting the skills and loyalties to the test. View the action-adventure movie here.

2. The Gentlemen (2020)

Guy Ritchie’s directorial ‘The Gentlemen’ chronicles the life of Michael “Mickey” Pearson (Matthew McConaughey), an American who secures a Rhodes Scholarship to Oxford. There, he makes a fortune selling marijuana and ends up dropping out of college and building up a narcotics empire. Mickey comes up with the brilliant plan of growing cannabis within the estates of cash-strapped aristocratic landlords. Later, when marijuana becomes legal in the UK, he tries to sell the business to a legitimate proprietor. As word goes round, shady characters attempt to steal his domain. However, Mickey is protected against all such threats by his right-hand man, Raymond Smith (Charlie Hunnam). You can stream the action comedy film on Netflix.

1. Pacific Rim (2013)

Set in an apocalyptic Earth, ‘Pacific Rim’ depicts humanity under attack from gigantic monsters known as Kaijus that live under the sea. As the war between humans and monsters breaks out, the military develops new massive robots called Jaegars, which are designed to be controlled simultaneously by two pilots locked together in a neural bridge. The Jaegars are the only hope of the species against the monsters that rise from below. While they initially prove to be effective, they fail to contain one relentless beast. At the time of dire need, humanity rests its hope on washed-up former pilot Raleigh Becket (Charlie Hunnam) and untested trainee Mako Mori (Rinko Kikuchi) piloting an old, obsolete Jaeger. Watch the monster action film directed by Guillermo del Toro here.

