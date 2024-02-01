Chris Pratt’s ‘Mercy’ Starts Filming in Los Angeles in April

The shooting of Chris Pratt-starrer sci-fi thriller ‘Mercy’ is set to commence in Los Angeles, California, in April. The feature film is helmed by Timur Bekmambetov based on a screenplay written by Marco van Belle. Academy Award-nominated producer Charles Roven is on board the project, which will be distributed by Amazon MGM Studios.

Set in the near future when capital crime has increased, the movie follows a detective (Pratt) who gets accused of a violent crime. The allegation leads him to embark on a forceful quest to prove his innocence.

Bekmambetov’s Hollywood debut ‘Wanted’ featured Pratt and was an Oscar-nominated mega-hit. He also previously directed the award-winning mystery thriller ‘Profile.’ Some of his major projects include ‘Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter,’ ‘Ben-Hur,’ and the Russian fantasy epic ‘Night Watch.’ Screenwriter Marco van Belle co-penned and directed the medieval fantasy drama ‘Arthur & Merlin’ and his credits include shorts such as ‘Mr. Bojagi’ and ‘Blue.’

The film will also mark the continuation of Pratt’s association with Amazon, who distributed ‘The Tomorrow War‘ through Prime Video. Pratt’s ‘The Terminal List,’ in which he stars as James Reece, a former Navy SEAL officer who sets out to investigate the reason behind why his entire platoon got ambushed amid a high-stakes covert mission, is a part of Prime Video’s current catalog. ‘Mercy’ is coming after his portrayal of Star-Lord AKA Peter Quill in the ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ franchise. He lent his voice to Mario in ‘The Super Mario Bros. Movie’ as well.

Roven is producing the film under Atlas Entertainment, along with Robert Amidon, the label’s SVP. Bekmambetov is also a producer along with his banner BEL’s executive Majd Nassif. Roven previously produced several notable movies such as ‘Oppenheimer,’ ‘The Dark Knight’ trilogy, ‘Wonder Woman,’ and ‘Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice.’ “From the moment Chuck Roven brought us ‘Mercy’ and we read Marco van Belle’s script, we knew the film was meant for the big screen,” said Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon MGM Studios.

Los Angeles, the principal location of the film, previously hosted the shooting of last year’s sci-fi films such as Gareth Edwards’ ‘The Creator‘ and Zack Snyder’s ‘Rebel Moon: Part One – A Child of Fire.’

Read More: Fall 2 Starts Filming in Los Angeles in June