All Christopher Nolan Movies on HBO Max (January 2026)

Sir Christopher Edward Nolan made his filmmaking debut with the 1998 film ‘Following.’ Subsequently, his directorial work on the 2000 film ‘Memento’ and the 2002 movie ‘Insomnia’ gave him more recognition. His efforts in the 2005 film ‘Batman Begins’ and the 2006 movie ‘The Prestige’ established his position as a commercially successful director. One of the most consequential films of his career is the 2008 feature ‘The Dark Knight,’ which redefined the genre of superhero films. This was followed by the mind-bending thriller ‘Inception’ in 2010 and the sombre superhero tale in the 2012 film ‘The Dark Knight Rises.’

The most emotionally powerful work of his career came with his directorial work in the 2014 film ‘Interstellar.’ Next came the war drama ‘Dunkirk’ in 2017, and the sci-fi thriller ‘Tenet’ in 2020. Winning an Oscar for his direction of ‘Oppenheimer,’ he has positioned himself as one of the most sought-after filmmakers of his generation. While you wait for his next film, ‘The Odyssey,’ you can watch these Christopher Nolan films streaming on HBO Max.

4. Batman Begins (2005)

‘Batman Begins’ chronicles the journey of Bruce Wayne (Christian Bale), a rich boy from the city of Gotham who witnesses the murder of his parents at a young age. Following years of emotional struggles, he ends up in the snowy mountains of Central Asia, where he is taken in by a group of men known as the League of Shadows. Learning the art of combat from a man named Ducard (Liam Neeson), Bruce Wayne returns to Gotham to fight crime and social injustice. To be more than just a man and become a symbol of justice, he discreetly becomes the vigilante known as Batman.

Leading a dual identity as a playboy billionaire and a hardened crusader against crime, Bruce’s already complex life becomes more chaotic when Gotham is threatened by an unexpected enemy. To truly realize his destiny, Bruce must rise to the occasion and wage a battle against the odds to save his city. Directed by Christopher Nolan and based on Batman and other DC Comics characters, the first film in Nolan’s ‘The Dark Knight’ Trilogy is a poignant exploration of vigilantism, social apathy, crime, and justice. The superhero film is available here.

3. The Dark Knight Rises (2012)

Helmed by Christopher Nolan, ‘The Dark Knight Rises’ is set eight years after Batman’s last appearance in Gotham, following which the city sees an unlikely sense of calm. Bruce Wayne (Christian Bale) now leads a life of isolation, without putting on the Batman suit. When Bane (Tom Hardy), a former member of the revolutionary group called the League of Shadows, threatens to destroy Gotham, Bruce finds himself in a precarious situation. With the city seemingly moving towards lawlessness and conflict, Bruce decides to fight again by becoming Batman.

But Bruce’s redemption is a difficult journey that may require him to come to terms with terrifying truths. The superhero movie, based on Batman and other DC Comics characters, is a haunting tale of purpose, redemption, and a man’s fight against overwhelming odds. The third film in Nolan’s ‘The Dark Knight’ Trilogy unfolds on HBO Max.

2. Inception (2010)

‘Inception’ is set in a world where technological advancements enable human beings to share their dreams through a device. The unique technology enables Dom Cobb (Leonardo DiCaprio) to become the world’s best extractor. Extraction is a process through which an individual enters someone else’s dream and finds secrets about them. Cobb uses this skill for corporate espionage. However, mysterious circumstances don’t allow him to return home to the US and see his family again.

A wealthy Japanese businessman named Saito (Ken Watanabe) gives Cobb an impossible task in exchange for his safe return to the US. Instead of stealing ideas through dreams, Cobb must now plant a consequential idea in the mind of Robert Fischer (Cillian Murphy), the heir of a powerful corporate entity. As Cobb and his dream-sharing team members accept the job, they are tested like never before. Directed by Christopher Nolan, the science-fiction action film is an engrossing tale of secrets, grief, time, and freedom, featuring breathtaking visuals. You can watch it here.

1. The Dark Knight (2008)

Directed by Christopher Nolan, ‘The Dark Knight’ revolves around Bruce Wayne’s (Christian Bale) efforts to make Gotham crime-free. With help from District Attorney Harvey Dent (Aaron Eckhart) and police commissioner James Gordon (Gary Oldman), Bruce Wayne uses the Batman alter ego to strike at the heart of corruption. However, the three of them are severely tested by the chaotic and lawless activities of a man known only as the Joker (Heath Ledger). The Joker intends to escalate the chaos and create anarchy in Gotham. Realizing that he is now dealing with a criminal unlike anyone he has ever encountered before, Bruce must push his own limits to stay incorruptible in an unfair world.

With the Joker committing heinous acts on the streets of Gotham and pushing society towards violence, Batman must find new ways to fight his most dangerous enemy. As the unstoppable force of the Joker’s actions threatens the immovable morality of Batman, Gotham’s fate lies in the balance in the second installment of Nolan’s ‘The Dark Knight’ Trilogy. Based on Batman and other DC Comics characters, the riveting superhero film is available on HBO Max.

Read More: Best Crime Movies on HBO Max