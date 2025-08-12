List of All Kevin Costner Movies on Netflix (August 2025)

Actor and filmmaker Kevin Michael Costner made his on-screen debut in a minor role in the 1981 film, ‘Sizzle Beach, U.S.A.’ His breakthrough role came in 1985 with ‘Silverado,’ before ‘The Untouchables’ solidified his stardom two years later. Over the following decades, he starred in both critically and commercially successful movies across a wide range of genres, such as ‘Bull Durham,’ ‘Field of Dreams,’ ‘Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves,’ ‘A Perfect World,’ ‘The Company Men,’ ‘3 Days to Kill,’ ‘McFarland, USA,’ and ‘The Highwaymen.’ He simultaneously directed films such as ‘Dances With Wolves,’ The Postman,’ and ‘Horizon: An American Saga.’ While the big screen earned him much fame, Kevin has worked in television as well, notably starring in shows such as ‘Hatfields & McCoys‘ and ‘Yellowstone.’ Over the years, his work has earned him numerous accolades, which include the Oscars, Golden Globes, and Primetime Emmy. If you are looking forward to streaming projects featuring Kevin Costner on Netflix, the following list will help you get started.

2. Wyatt Earp (1994)

Helmed by Lawrence Kasdan, ‘Wyatt Earp’ is a fictional retelling of the life of a respected officer of the law, with Kevin Costner playing the titular character. Growing up during the Civil War era and often finding himself on the wrong side of the law, Wyatt becomes a respected sheriff in Dodge City and Tombstone. He has been taught since childhood that nothing matters more than family, and he strongly lives by the ideal. While going through ups and downs in his personal life, Wyatt remains steadfast in his duty. With the help of his brothers and friend Doc Holliday (Dennis Quaid), he wages war against the dreaded Clanton and McLaury gangs in the wild, wild west. Watch the epic biographical Western drama here.

1. The Highwaymen (2019)

Directed by John Lee Hancock, ‘The Highwaymen’ is set in the 1930s and chronicles former Texas Rangers Frank Hamer (Kevin Costner) and Maney Gault (Woody Harrelson). As Bonnie Parker (Emily Brobst) and Clyde Barrow (Edward Bossert) run wild across the country, the full might of the FBI and their latest technology stay a step behind their trail of terror. As such, Frank and Maney join forces, relying on gut instincts and using old-school ways to get the job done. Based on the untold true story, you can stream the period crime thriller movie on Netflix.

